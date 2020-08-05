Mayville library sets $400,000 community fundraising goal for new library

MAYVILLE — The long process towards a new library for Mayville notched a new number in the effort to raise money to build it.
The library committee building met Wednesday via Zoom and approved setting a goal of $400,000 from community sources. Plans to build a new library were boosted last year when it was announced a $1 million seed grant would be provided by the Ted and Grace Bachhuber Foundation. Additional funds will need to come from community fundraising and proceeds from the sale of the old library from the city.
The committee settled on the $400,000 figure to submit to the foundation as part of its fundraising plan. Of course, fundraising will be more difficult in light of the economic hardship wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. Committee members discussed, for example, commitments from manufacturers in Mayville that may no longer be possible.
"Let's be optimistic about this," said committee chair Sue Smith. "You have to be. This is not going to turn over immediately. It's going to take time to do this. We're just going to have to play it by ear and see what we can do."
The new library has been long in the planning. The designated site for the new library is an empty parcel on John Street near the Old Limestone School. The site is a few blocks away from the current library on Main Street. The current library has lived past its planned life expectancy of 25 years, Smith said, and the idea is to offer more study space, community meeting space, technology options, storage space, accessibility for people who have disabilities and so on. The committee has preliminary design work, though more detailed work is to come.
Committee members will work with local businesses to see how they can help with fundraising, such as through transaction round-up programs or setting up jars for people to throw in some money. The committee will also work to solicit pledges from people to make donations.
The existing library has re-opened during the COVID-19 pandemic with additional precautions like quarantining returned materials and lowered occupancy. Masks are required in the library under Gov. Tony Evers' order that began last Saturday. Computer reservations and curbside pickup appointments are available by calling the library at 920-387-7910.
