Mayville library sets $400,000 community fundraising goal for new library

MAYVILLE — The long process towards a new library for Mayville notched a new number in the effort to raise money to build it.

The library committee building met Wednesday via Zoom and approved setting a goal of $400,000 from community sources. Plans to build a new library were boosted last year when it was announced a $1 million seed grant would be provided by the Ted and Grace Bachhuber Foundation. Additional funds will need to come from community fundraising and proceeds from the sale of the old library from the city.

The committee settled on the $400,000 figure to submit to the foundation as part of its fundraising plan. Of course, fundraising will be more difficult in light of the economic hardship wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. Committee members discussed, for example, commitments from manufacturers in Mayville that may no longer be possible.

"Let's be optimistic about this," said committee chair Sue Smith. "You have to be. This is not going to turn over immediately. It's going to take time to do this. We're just going to have to play it by ear and see what we can do."