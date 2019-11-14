MAYVILLE — The city is weighing a possible referendum on selling the city-owned golf course.
The Mayville Golf Course, 325 S. German St., is currently being leased by MGT Properties of the Trott family, which has expressed interest in buying the property outright. Company representative Jeff Trott did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment for this story.
The city leased the course to MGT Properties for about $20,000 for three years. The Common Council is moving forward under a consensus to hold a referendum in the spring on whether the city should sell the course.
Mayor Rob Boelk said he spoke with the city's legal counsel about whether there could be terms included that would require the new owner to continue operating a golf course. He was told there could be a deed restriction placed on the property with a provision that the city could buy back the property at its sale price if something changed with the use of the property.
Boelk also said that the city could use its zoning powers as a means of accomplishing that goal.
You have free articles remaining.
City Clerk Sara Decker said that the city is working with a title company.
"There's a lot there over a lot of years," Decker said, adding that work investigating the history of the title is needed to make sure the city is allowed to sell the property in the first place.
For a referendum, the city would need to file the ballot question 70 days in advance of the April 7 election.
City officials said they would like to give the community a say on what will happen with the golf course the city owns, saying that having a private party completely take over would be the best way to ensure the course receives needed investments and improvements going forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)