Mayville man remains missing following search efforts

Additional search efforts Monday and Tuesday provided no further information about the whereabouts of a missing Mayville man.
John J. Bachhuber, 77, was reported missing by his family Feb. 17. Mayville Police Department began an investigation, including searching his residence. A silver alert was issued. Officials received tips from people who said they saw Bachhuber walking south on Highway 67 near Dunn Road overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a search conducted in that area at the time. K9 search dogs picked up a scent track but were unable to maintain it.
Mayor Rob Boelk said in a post Tuesday police and fire departments used all their resources Monday and Tuesday to continue searching for Bachhuber but were unable to locate him.
Mayville Police Chief Jim Ketchem said in an e-mail Wednesday the department conducted a search Monday with fire departments from Mayville, Kekoskee, Theresa, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Woodland and Neosho. He said there was a follow up on Tuesday with K9 search and rescue dogs. He said the two searches did not produce any new information.
"We are currently evaluating the information we have collected to determine our next course of action," Ketchem said.
Bachhuber is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He is missing his lower teeth, and may be wearing prescription eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a grey three-fourths-length coat.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of John Bachhuber or a current photo, contact the Mayville Police Department at (920) 387-7903.
