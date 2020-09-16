Mayville mayor proposes budget after snafu

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Mayville is set to work on its budget for 2021 following a state complication.

Mayor Rob Boelk announced this week that the state Department of Revenue notified the state it would not receive $75,000 under the state’s “expenditure restraint program” that gives cities funds in exchange for limited spending.

Boelk said the city went over the threshold due to increased value from new construction and the closure of a tax increment finance district.

He said there was going to be an expected tax increase for city residents, but following changes, his proposed budget has an expected tax decrease from $8.32 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2020 to $8.26 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021.

“I’m real happy with how everything came together in the last week before I introduced the budget,” Boelk said. The budget is not final and the Common Council will review it for changes and final passage later in the fall.