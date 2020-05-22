Mayville mom faces felony after toddler found in complex hallway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Mayville woman made her initial appearance in court Friday after a neighbor found the woman’s two-year-old child in the hallway of the apartment complex shortly before midnight on Thursday and called authorities.

Ciera West is charged with a felony count of child neglect and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and bail jumping. West appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Friday. She was placed on a $1,000 signature bond with a condition that she have no unsupervised contact with her child except with approval from officials.

According to the criminal complaint, Mayville Police went to the apartment shortly after midnight. The caller said that around 11 p.m. she heard what she thought was a plastic bag or animal in the hallway. After a while she noticed the door to the apartment was open and the two year old was running in the halls. The woman said that prior to contacting police that she had knocked on the apartment door and an apartment door where she believed the child’s mother could have possible been at that time.

The police checked the apartment and found no one else in the home. According to the criminal complaint, police were contacting Dodge County Child Protective Services at the time when West walked out of a neighbor’s apartment.