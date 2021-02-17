Mayville, other communities unhappy with Waste Management

She relayed that a manager had been in touch with the mayor to apologize and “to make sure that we’re doing everything that we need to do to get Mayville the service it deserves.”

Boelk said he received a phone call from Waste Management Tuesday.

“They were in violation of the contract and the city of Mayville is looking for compensation for poor service that Waste Management admits to. They are going to look into our documentation and see what they can do. Anything else is unsatisfactory.

"I am continually fighting this issue for the Mayville taxpayers until we receive some resolution," he said.

Morgan said Waste Management’s records show eight missed pickups in November, 19 in December and three in January.

“One of the things that our manager talked with the mayor about was that the city may have a call record that’s different than the record we have, so they’re going to be sending us a call log so that we can try to get a handle on that. Part of the situation here might be around communication,” she said.

Horicon clerk-treasurer Kristen Jacobson said communication with Waste Management is difficult due to its automated answering service.