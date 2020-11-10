Mayville passes budget for 2021, mill rate continues to decrease

The Mayville Common Council approved the city's budget for 2021 on Monday night.

The budget includes $10.95 million in revenues and $10.87 million in expenditures. The property tax levy will be $2.69 million with a mill rate of $8.29 in taxes per $1,000 of property value, or $829 on the value of a $100,000 house. The mill rate for 2020 was $8.32, or $832 on the value of a $100,000 house.

The council passed the budget unanimously. The mill rate has decreased over the years from $8.90 in 2018 and $8.60 in 2019.

"This is great news given the circumstances we have all been living with this past year and into the next year," Mayor Rob Boelk said.

Boelk thanked city staff for the hard work they put into crafting the budget and said it was a roller coaster ride, but the budget will be good for the citizens of Mayville.

Boelk said that a resident told him that lower taxes means more freedom. He said he would revise that to say that the more disposable income someone has, the more personal freedom they have.