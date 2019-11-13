MAYVILLE — A firm will give Mayville a fresh look to help with future development.
On Monday, the Mayville Common Council approved spending $15,000 for Vierbicher, a Wisconsin planning and engineering firm, to spend six months surveying the community and gathering data to put together a plan to help the city attract development. Mayor Rob Boelk said the money was already budgeted and there will be money to help implement recommendations.
Boelk said the city needs to do something new to encourage future development, pointing to vacant buildings like the old Shopko and Audubon Inn and a limited selection of restaurants.
"What we're doing is not working," he said.
Vierbicher will look at a variety of data, whether commuting patterns, worker needs, housing stock or retail options. The analysis they provide can be given to developers who would like an overview of the community, instead of having to do it themselves. Boelk said that providing that information in advance will put the city ahead of the game.
The plan will also look at workers and their needs, including housing. Council President Dale Toellner said that Mayville's factories continue to look for skilled workers to fill jobs.
"You are receiving people who probably would like to live and work in Mayville rather than driving in from outside," said Josh Langen of Vierbicher.
Vierbicher officials said they focus on communities with populations under 10,000 people and have worked with cities including Berlin, Green lake and Shawano.
"For the future of Mayville, we need to start somewhere, and I believe that's with a professional firm and moving our city forward in the future," Boelk said.
