Mayville Piggly Wiggly and others give back during COVID-19 crisis

MAYVILLE — Area community leaders have teamed up with Mayville Piggly Wiggly to give back to small businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative “Round Up For a Cause” was launched Thursday to help locally owned businesses in Mayville, Horicon and surrounding communities.

Curt Schmidt, owner of Mayville Piggly Wiggly, said the response from customers so far has been outstanding.

“Each time you shop at the store you’ll be asked at the register if you want to round up your purchase. We’ve had people rounding up to the next dollar and many who want to donate more,” he said. “We’ve already received $2,000 through the round up program in just a few days.”

Schmidt has committed to matching up to $5,000 of the “Round Up” donations. Other civic groups such as Mayville Rotary and Mayville Lions have also stepped forward to support this cause.

“We’re challenging other businesses and organizations out there to help the businesses that were forced to close or are having a hard time dealing with this crisis,” he said.

The funds will be distributed through a grant process. An application has been developed and a committee of five community leaders will review the applications.

