Mayville Piggly Wiggly and others give back during COVID-19 crisis

MAYVILLE — Area community leaders have teamed up with Mayville Piggly Wiggly to give back to small businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative “Round Up For a Cause” was launched Thursday to help locally owned businesses in Mayville, Horicon and surrounding communities.
Curt Schmidt, owner of Mayville Piggly Wiggly, said the response from customers so far has been outstanding.
“Each time you shop at the store you’ll be asked at the register if you want to round up your purchase. We’ve had people rounding up to the next dollar and many who want to donate more,” he said. “We’ve already received $2,000 through the round up program in just a few days.”
Schmidt has committed to matching up to $5,000 of the “Round Up” donations. Other civic groups such as Mayville Rotary and Mayville Lions have also stepped forward to support this cause.
“We’re challenging other businesses and organizations out there to help the businesses that were forced to close or are having a hard time dealing with this crisis,” he said.
The funds will be distributed through a grant process. An application has been developed and a committee of five community leaders will review the applications.
The applications will be considered in the order received and as funds are available. A letter of acknowledgement and response from the committee will occur within two weeks of submission. The maximum grant award limit is $1000 and all applications are confidential.
“The committee will meet almost daily, although not physically, to make decisions and get the money to the businesses as soon as possible,” said Schmidt.
Completed applications can be mailed to: Round Up For a Cause Fund, PO Box 134, Mayville, WI 53050. They can also be emailed to roundupforacause@gmail.com or dropped off at the service desk at Mayville Piggly Wiggly, 1440 Horicon St., Mayville.
Schmidt said his grocery store has been busy during this unprecedented time and he’s thankful to customers who are looking out for one another.
“We’re keeping the store stocked and asking that only one person from a family do the shopping. We’ve also had plexi-glass installed between the checkers and customers to keep everyone safe.
“There are so many generous people rounding up and it’s all going back to the community. It would be great if other communities follow suit by implementing a program like this. Good people keep a town running,” he said.
Donations for “Round Up For a Cause” can be made by contacting the group at roundupforacause@gmail.com or by reaching out to Curt Schmidt at Mayville Piggly Wiggly at 920-387-3220.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
