MAYVILLE — Downtown Mayville may soon have a new centerpiece.
The city’s community development authority is working through the process of getting a new sign, with Mayville’s name, to be placed on empty space at the intersection of Horicon and Main streets. One of the inspirations was a famous sign outside the city hall in Toronto, where the name of the city is spelled out in large, all-capital letters and the letters light up in different colors.
The sign will be a city project. Mayor Rob Boelk said the community development authority has about $15,000 set aside for the sign project, but the Common Council might have agree to provide a little more.
At first, the idea for the vacant space was to put in a sign made out of a decorative rock, but the location turned out to be too spacious to find a rock that would fit well, so the committee moved toward a sign made of letters. Officials are still throwing around ideas, but the vision is to have tall letters that could be staggered to create a three-dimensional effect.
“There’s nowhere around here that has anything like it,” Boelk said.
The city is in touch with local companies that could manufacture the sign and would go with the most cost-effective option in the end. Further details still need to be sketched out. Would stainless steel be the best option for the metal? Is there a way to put the lights inside the letters? How tall should the letters be? Will people be able to see the sign while driving?
Boelk said he hopes to have the sign in place by the end of next summer. One of his ideas is to turn the Y in Mayville into an Instagram-ready moment as visitors pose to create the letter with their own arms and legs.
