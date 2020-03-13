You are the owner of this article.
Mayville Police detective death under investigation
MAYVILLE -- The Mayville Police Department released on Friday that a detective for the police department had died unexpectedly while in Grand Chute on Thursday and that the death is under investigation.

 "The Mayville Police Department regretfully announces the death of Detective Dennis “Tug” Hockers," according to the press release sent out by Mayville Police. 

Hockers' death is being investigated by the Grand Chute Police Department and the Outagamie County Medical Examiner's Office. There is no foul play suspected, according to the press release. 

Hockers served the city of Mayville Police Department for more than 28 years and was a member of the department at the time of his death. 

"The Mayville Police Department is asking the community to keep detective Hockers’ family and friends in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect their privacy during this very difficult time," the press release stated. 

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Mayville Police Department with police services during this time.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

