Mayville police seek information about man missing since Monday

MONDAY – The Mayville Police Department continues to investigate a missing person report from Monday.

According to a press release from Mayville Police Chief James Ketchem, the Mayville Police Department has been working in conjunction with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin K9 SOS, and Southern Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue, searching for John J. Bachhuber.

Mayville Police Department received a missing person complaint from the 77-year-old Mayville man’s family Monday afternoon. Ketchem said in the press release the police department began its investigation with a thorough search of Bachhuber’s residence. After confirming Bachhuber was not in his residence, a silver alert was requested and we began attempting to locate Bachhuber’s last known location.

A silver alert is issued when authorities are looking for a missing person, in particular someone who is a senior citizen.

Two separate tips came in Tuesday morning from people who observed Bachhuber walking south on Highway 67 near Dunn Road, south of Mayville, between 11 p.m., Saturday and 12:20 a.m., Sunday.

“A coordinated search effort was then conducted in that area by the Mayville Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office,” Ketchem said.