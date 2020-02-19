Mayville police seek information about man missing since Monday

MONDAY – The Mayville Police Department continues to investigate a missing person report from Monday.
According to a press release from Mayville Police Chief James Ketchem, the Mayville Police Department has been working in conjunction with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin K9 SOS, and Southern Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue, searching for John J. Bachhuber.
Mayville Police Department received a missing person complaint from the 77-year-old Mayville man’s family Monday afternoon. Ketchem said in the press release the police department began its investigation with a thorough search of Bachhuber’s residence. After confirming Bachhuber was not in his residence, a silver alert was requested and we began attempting to locate Bachhuber’s last known location.
A silver alert is issued when authorities are looking for a missing person, in particular someone who is a senior citizen.
Two separate tips came in Tuesday morning from people who observed Bachhuber walking south on Highway 67 near Dunn Road, south of Mayville, between 11 p.m., Saturday and 12:20 a.m., Sunday.
“A coordinated search effort was then conducted in that area by the Mayville Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office,” Ketchem said.
The search consisted of vehicle and foot patrol from the Mayville Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, use of an unmanned drone from the sheriff’s office, snowmobile patrols from the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, K9 Search and Rescue teams from Wisconsin K9 SOS and Southern Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue.
The K9 units picked up a short scent track on the east side of Highway 67, between Dunn Road and Zion Church Road, but were unable to maintain the track. A RAVE emergency communication (automated phone call) was broadcast to residents within five miles of the search area alerting residents to check their property. A two-mile canvass also was conducted by law enforcement of local properties and out buildings.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of John Bachhuber, contact the Mayville Police Department at (920) 387-7903. Also, if anyone has a current photo of Mr. Bachhuber, contact the Police Department.
