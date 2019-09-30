The “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” might be found in Mayville.
The 400 Defender clay target machine made by Mayville Engineering Company has advanced into the final four of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s annual contest, which highlights manufacturing throughout the state.
Launched earlier this year, the machine is built by MEC Outdoors. The other three remaining products in the competition include: the Big Boy all-weather rifle made in Rice Lake by Henry Repeating Arms, the 450R outboard motor made in Fond du Lac by Mercury Marine and custom specialty vehicles made by LDV, Inc. in Burlington.
More than 150 items were nominated in the contest, with the winner being determined by popular vote.
The final round of voting runs from Tuesday to Oct. 8. The public can cast a vote each day on any device at madeinwis.com.
