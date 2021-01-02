Mayville Public Library gifted $1 million

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Public Library received a $1 million gift this month that will greatly bolster its movement toward the construction of a new facility.

The sizable donation comes from the Ted and Grace Bachhuber Foundation, which has given support totaling $3.2 million to the project over the past three years. Established in 1982, the foundation’s mission statement simply reads, “The Ted and Grace Bachhuber Foundation seeks to support programs and organizations that improve the quality of life in the Mayville area.”

Library board member Sue Smith, who serves as chair of its community fundraising campaign, said the board is grateful for the contribution.

“They have always been so generous and their foundation is for the betterment of the community and a new library is definitely something we really need,” she said.

A new library has been in the works for a number of years after an analysis of its current Main Street location found it to be small, outdated and in need of significant upgrades and repairs.

“We’ve been doing a lot of programming and we just don’t have enough space or the capability for electronics in that building to expand,” said Smith. “It’s much more than books these days, it’s a community gathering place.”

