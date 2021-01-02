Mayville Public Library gifted $1 million

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Public Library received a $1 million gift this month that will greatly bolster its movement toward the construction of a new facility.
The sizable donation comes from the Ted and Grace Bachhuber Foundation, which has given support totaling $3.2 million to the project over the past three years. Established in 1982, the foundation’s mission statement simply reads, “The Ted and Grace Bachhuber Foundation seeks to support programs and organizations that improve the quality of life in the Mayville area.”
Library board member Sue Smith, who serves as chair of its community fundraising campaign, said the board is grateful for the contribution.
“They have always been so generous and their foundation is for the betterment of the community and a new library is definitely something we really need,” she said.
A new library has been in the works for a number of years after an analysis of its current Main Street location found it to be small, outdated and in need of significant upgrades and repairs.
“We’ve been doing a lot of programming and we just don’t have enough space or the capability for electronics in that building to expand,” said Smith. “It’s much more than books these days, it’s a community gathering place.”
A one-story, 18,000 square-foot facility is being planned on land behind the Mayville Limestone School Museum, at the corner of Buchanan and North John Streets. The project is expected to cost in the vicinity of $6 million.
Smith said fundraising for the new building is being done in the same manner as it was done for the current 52-year-old library.
“There’s three legs to a successful plan – a large donation, city support and community fundraising,” she said.
A community support campaign is going on now with a goal of $400,000. Mayville Piggly Wiggly and Mayville True Value Home and Hardware ran a “Round-up for a Cause” promotion in their stores the past two months to give the fundraising campaign a jump-start.
Library Director Alixe Bielot, who has actively helped in the planning of the new building, retired Dec. 31 after serving in that capacity for 21 years. Her replacement, Jennifer Stasinopoulos, has been learning the ropes for the past couple weeks and takes the reigns in the new year.
The library building remains closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but curbside service is available.
For more information, visit mayville.lib.wi.us
Fave 5: Reporter Kelly Simon shares her top picks of 2020
Reporters at Capital Newspapers have been asked to compile a list of their five favorite stories of 2020. Like many of you, I’m having a hard time grasping that the year is ending when in many ways it still feels like March.
My colleagues and I have rarely seen one another since that time, but our work has not ceased. Coverage of the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the headlines this year and we have written “wash your hands, wear a mask and socially distance” more times than I care to count. But throughout the health crisis we've continued to cover city and county government issues, elections, court actions and the many changes taking place in our school and business environments. Bottom line, we are reporting daily on what you need to know.
That being said, I miss reporting on weekly arts, music and festivities in our communities. I relish taking photos and videos of people having fun. I long for the days of live entertainment, spending time at the county fair or watching a parade. It is at those type of events where I learn what brings our readers joy.
So the stories I’ve chosen to share from this past year are not heavy-hitters, but ones about your neighbors that are meant to do nothing more than bring a smile to your face.
As a bonus, my "Fave 5" list includes a video tour I produced of the fall colors at Dodge County's Ledge Park. Full disclosure: It's special to me not only because autumn is my favorite season, but also because it features music composed by my son, Eric.
Thank you for reading. Support local journalism. Click to Subscribe to wiscnews.com
She's a keeper! Man proposes to his future bride while ice fishing on Fox Lake.
Barn re-siding project uncovers a vintage advertisement for a Beaver Dam business that is still in operation.
Reeseville cheesemaker takes "Just the Cheese" bars to ABC's "Shark Tank." Chooses to walk away with three sharks biting on the line.
Keeping active in the cold weather months with ping pong. Decades-old men's group in Beaver Dam mixes competitive play with friendship, food a…
Local woman answers a stranger's plea for help by becoming a living kidney donor.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.