Mayville receives state grant for coffeehouse redevelopment

The city of Mayville is receiving a state grant to help with the redevelopment of a downtown building for the Open Door Coffeehouse.

The public-private Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is offering a $137,500 grant to support to first phase of renovations for the nonprofit coffeehouse, which also provides mentoring and life skills programs. Open Door first announced plans to relocate to the former Lloyd's Appliance across the street over two years ago to expand services.

"We are so grateful for the continuous support from our community and WEDC," Amber Schraufnagel, Open Door president and founder, said in a statement. "We have been able to make a large impact on our community with our current resources, and we look forward to growing that impact in our new space."

The grant will support the first phase of the project to renovate the first floor of the historic building, 20 S. Main St., which used to house the May Theater. Later phases will renovate the second floor into a community space and install an elevator for accessibility. The project is expected to be completed in 2022 and create three full-time equivalent jobs and 100 construction jobs during the renovation.