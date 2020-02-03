Mayville residents seek looser rules on snowmobiling

MAYVILLE — As ATV enthusiasts lobby in communities across Dodge County, residents in a Mayville neighborhood are looking for a break on another type of vehicle.
On Monday, members of the Mayville Common Council heard from John Oechsner, a snowmobiler, about the rules against snowmobiling in city limits. Mayville’s city code prohibits operating snowmobiles on private property or on city streets, parks, alleys, parking lots and so on. Oechsner said he had permission from previous city officials to use his snowmobile to access the snowmobile trail by Highway TW near his house, that involves cutting through Theiler Park in the city. He said it is more convenient than leaving city limits and finding a place to park and set off from.
“I’ve been doing this for years and I just don’t want any problems,” he said.
He said his son was recently out with his new snowmobile for his 18th birthday when somebody made a complaint and Oechscner learned the actual ordinance on snowmobiling. He asked that the Common Council consider loosening up the rules.
Neighbors also appeared to say that they do not and would not view the snowmobiles as a nuisance issue in the neighborhood. They said they would have no problem with snowmobiles even going through their yards to get places and that they don’t view the noise as an issue.
A Common Council committee would have to make a recommendation on changing the city ordinance to allow snowmobiles in city limits for a vote by the full council.
Dodge County has about 320 miles of publicly funded trails and about 180 miles of privately funded trails for snowmobiles, according to the city website. About 20 miles of the trails are shared with ATVs on the Wild Goose Trail. Private snowmobile clubs in the area take on a responsibility for helping maintain trails for snowmobilers. The Dodge County snowmobile season runs from Dec. 1 to March 31.
Communities across the state are beginning to open their streets up to ATVs, including Juneau and Waupun.
