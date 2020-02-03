Mayville residents seek looser rules on snowmobiling

MAYVILLE — As ATV enthusiasts lobby in communities across Dodge County, residents in a Mayville neighborhood are looking for a break on another type of vehicle.

On Monday, members of the Mayville Common Council heard from John Oechsner, a snowmobiler, about the rules against snowmobiling in city limits. Mayville’s city code prohibits operating snowmobiles on private property or on city streets, parks, alleys, parking lots and so on. Oechsner said he had permission from previous city officials to use his snowmobile to access the snowmobile trail by Highway TW near his house, that involves cutting through Theiler Park in the city. He said it is more convenient than leaving city limits and finding a place to park and set off from.

“I’ve been doing this for years and I just don’t want any problems,” he said.

He said his son was recently out with his new snowmobile for his 18th birthday when somebody made a complaint and Oechscner learned the actual ordinance on snowmobiling. He asked that the Common Council consider loosening up the rules.