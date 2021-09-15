Mayville’s Audubon Days starts Friday

MAYVILLE — Audubon Days returns to Mayville this weekend for its 34th year.
“Please join us for Audubon Days 2021,” said committee member Molly Henkel. “The weather looks to be great and this could be our last summer-like weekend, before the crisp fall air sets in. There are many activities throughout the weekend for everyone, so come on out and enjoy our beautiful city. “
The September festival, moved from October because of changeable weather, includes a full day of activities at the Mayville Park Pavilion Saturday, combined with events downtown Friday and Sunday.
The annual festival, except in 2020 due to COVID-19, was started by the Mayville Chamber of Commerce in 1987. The community festival was on the verge of folding in 2019 because it lacked a sponsoring organization. A group of citizens stepped forward, formed a committee and recruited volunteers to keep the event alive. Committee members are Henkel, Bobbie Ebben, Carmen Bauer and Rachel Lee.
Organizers promise an affordable family-friendly weekend of fall fun. Hand sanitizer stations will be posted throughout the festival. Masks are optional.
On Friday night a “No Class Reunion” will be held at the Mayville Legion Post 69, 134 S. Main St., from 4 to 10 p.m. The party is for anyone who went to school or grew up in or around Mayville, and wants to see old friends. Food, drink and live music can also be found downtown in the Mayville Square from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Dan Zlotnick.
A downtown pub crawl, which began Sept. 1 concludes Friday night. Patrons may visit designated taverns throughout the week to be eligible to win prizes. Anyone interested in participating may stop in at Richie’s Up Ur Alleys, 25 S. Main St., for information. Tickets must be turned in to Richie’s by 8 p.m. Friday night. A drawing for prizes will take place Saturday to be announced during the first band’s break. Participants do not need to be present to win.
A host of activities will take place inside and outside the Mayville Park Pavilion Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a craft fair will be held upstairs. There will be a wine and mimosa bar downstairs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Festival-goers are invited to take photos in a selfie area filled with props anytime throughout the day and share their memories on social media.
At 11 a.m., a bags tournament for prizes begins on the south side of the pavilion. Contact Jeremy Budahn at 920-387-5560 to register.
The Kid Zone will operate outside near the bandstand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include a petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals, tie-dye T-shirts and crafts.
Individuals, groups and businesses are eligible to enter the Audubon Days Scarecrow Contest. Scarecrows can be assembled starting Friday and must be set up by 11 a.m. Saturday. Entries will be displayed outside the pavilion with the winner being chosen by popular vote. Registration forms can be found on Facebook at “Audubon Days 2021” or at Mayville City Hall. The deadline to enter is Thursday. The winner will be announced at 7 p.m.
A variety of food and refreshments, along with raffles and live entertainment will be available, beginning at 11 a.m.
Music is presented free of charge. Unity will play on the outside bandstand from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open Jam with the “TWO BILLS” will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Road Trip will close out the night with a performance inside the pavilion from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
“We have many amazing raffle prizes (need not be present to win) and there will be 50/50 raffles throughout the day,” said Henkel. “During band break (roughly 4:30 p.m.) Bag Tournament winners; and raffle prizes will be announced.”
The weekend wraps up downtown Sunday with an all-you-can-eat breakfast at American Legion Post 69 from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes scrambled eggs, waffles, French toast, pancakes, sausages, ham, sweet rolls and other bakery items and a choice of beverages. The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.
Any questions can be emailed to the committee at audubondays2021@gmail.com.