Mayville’s Audubon Days starts Friday

A downtown pub crawl, which began Sept. 1 concludes Friday night. Patrons may visit designated taverns throughout the week to be eligible to win prizes. Anyone interested in participating may stop in at Richie’s Up Ur Alleys, 25 S. Main St., for information. Tickets must be turned in to Richie’s by 8 p.m. Friday night. A drawing for prizes will take place Saturday to be announced during the first band’s break. Participants do not need to be present to win.

A host of activities will take place inside and outside the Mayville Park Pavilion Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a craft fair will be held upstairs. There will be a wine and mimosa bar downstairs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Festival-goers are invited to take photos in a selfie area filled with props anytime throughout the day and share their memories on social media.

At 11 a.m., a bags tournament for prizes begins on the south side of the pavilion. Contact Jeremy Budahn at 920-387-5560 to register.

The Kid Zone will operate outside near the bandstand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include a petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals, tie-dye T-shirts and crafts.