Mayville’s Audubon Inn bar reopening: Early May slated for relaunch

MAYVILLE — One of Dodge County’s most prominent landmarks is getting a new lease on life, now that it has been purchased and renovated by local real estate investors Todd Strauss and Amy Hopfinger-Strauss.
The couple bought the property at sheriff’s auction in October of 2020. Online records show it was purchased for $300,100.
The property turned out to be a surprise for the Strausses, who didn’t count on falling for it.
“”We’re investors so we buy properties, fix them up and sell them,” said Todd. “That was our original intention.”
“We fell in love with it,” said Amy. “We decided we just had to keep it.”
The couple had planned to run it as a bed and breakfast, and hoped to rent out the restaurant and the bar. The challenges of COVID-19 prevented that from happening.
“We knew that the bar would make the hotel more successful,” said Amy. “Luckily, we found a really good bar manager, so our plans changed. We will open the bar soon — probably in early May.”
The Beaumont Hotel was built by Jacob and Anna Mueller in 1896, and is one of the city’s largest downtown properties. A century later it had fallen on hard times. Investor Rip O’Dwanny purchased the property and completely renovated it. Several owners later it was again available, although by then it needed a bit of a refresh.
“Originally, we were going to just fix up what needed to be done inside and work more on the outside,” said Amy. “The inside was in very good shape, but it was outdated.”
One of the biggest challenges was peeling paper from the walls. It had been installed to stay there. After it was removed new paint was added, along with a lot of new carpet and furniture. Further improvements have or will include some king-sized beds, new windows, a new roof and upgrades in all rooms and lobby spaces.
“We kept all the historic character and brightened it up a lot,” said Amy.
“The HVAC system needed attention, and a lot of coolers needed to be fixed or replaced,” said Todd.
It has been hard to find help, including contractors and staff. It remains a challenge.
“The bar will open as soon as we have enough staff,” said Amy.
She continued, “What we’re trying to bring to Mayville is a high-class bar with craft cocktails and great beer, but very affordable.”
“We’ll have some beers on tap that we’re the only ones in the county to have them, along with some good bourbon and other high end liquors,” said Todd.
Outdoor seating is also being pursued.
The hotel part of the business has been running since March and is reportedly doing well.
“We have many weekends when we are fully booked for weddings,” said Amy. “Our first wedding is in two weeks.”
Weddings are a specialty.
“They can hold every part of the event here, including rooms for guests,” Amy said. “We can host the rehearsal dinner, the wedding, the wedding dinner and dance, the gift opening. They can rent the entire place at a rate much lower than they could find almost anywhere else. It’s so historic and beautiful that we know people will love it.”
Plans for a possible restaurant are not yet ready to be revealed. Until then, events of all kinds are being handled by caterers. Room bookings include breakfast and what Amy describes as “The best coffee in Dodge County.”
Galleries with local art have been placed on every floor, with all of it available for sale. Every room features a different artist. Public openings will be featured, along with cocktail receptions for the artists themselves.
For more information visit www.hotelonthemarsh.com or call 920-485-9472.