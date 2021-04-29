Mayville’s Audubon Inn bar reopening: Early May slated for relaunch

“Originally, we were going to just fix up what needed to be done inside and work more on the outside,” said Amy. “The inside was in very good shape, but it was outdated.”

One of the biggest challenges was peeling paper from the walls. It had been installed to stay there. After it was removed new paint was added, along with a lot of new carpet and furniture. Further improvements have or will include some king-sized beds, new windows, a new roof and upgrades in all rooms and lobby spaces.

“We kept all the historic character and brightened it up a lot,” said Amy.

“The HVAC system needed attention, and a lot of coolers needed to be fixed or replaced,” said Todd.

It has been hard to find help, including contractors and staff. It remains a challenge.

“The bar will open as soon as we have enough staff,” said Amy.

She continued, “What we’re trying to bring to Mayville is a high-class bar with craft cocktails and great beer, but very affordable.”

“We’ll have some beers on tap that we’re the only ones in the county to have them, along with some good bourbon and other high end liquors,” said Todd.