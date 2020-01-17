Mayville's youngest kids to receive free books

MAYVILLE – A love of reading may be instilled in Mayville’s youngest residents as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to town.

The free-to-the-family program will send a book each month to children under the age of 5 living in the Mayville zip code. Mayville is one of 19 communities throughout Wisconsin to take part in the program.

Laura Honish, a reading specialist at Parkview Primary, said she learned of the program six years ago while participating in a Literacy Leaders Network in Oshkosh.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to help our youngest students because we see gaps in students’ knowledge sometimes,” she said. “We notice with incoming 4 and 5-year-olds, that some kids don’t have all their letters and sounds. And some don’t know a book works by reading from left to right or they don’t understand that the pages go in order to tell a story.”

Honish said she thought the program would be a great way to positively impact reading-readiness skills and signed on to be a local champion for the Imagination Library.