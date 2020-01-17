Mayville's youngest kids to receive free books

MAYVILLE – A love of reading may be instilled in Mayville’s youngest residents as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to town.
The free-to-the-family program will send a book each month to children under the age of 5 living in the Mayville zip code. Mayville is one of 19 communities throughout Wisconsin to take part in the program.
Laura Honish, a reading specialist at Parkview Primary, said she learned of the program six years ago while participating in a Literacy Leaders Network in Oshkosh.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to help our youngest students because we see gaps in students’ knowledge sometimes,” she said. “We notice with incoming 4 and 5-year-olds, that some kids don’t have all their letters and sounds. And some don’t know a book works by reading from left to right or they don’t understand that the pages go in order to tell a story.”
Honish said she thought the program would be a great way to positively impact reading-readiness skills and signed on to be a local champion for the Imagination Library.
According to the program’s website, Dolly Parton founded and launched her Imagination Library in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up. In 2000, a national replication effort began. The program is currently available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland and United Kingdom. More than 130 million books have been distributed throughout the program’s history. Parton created the program as a tribute to her father, who didn’t know how to read.
Honish said The Dollywood Foundation determines how much money is needed to get the program started in an area based on census statistics. It was suggested $5,000 of community support was necessary to supply books over a five-year period.
“I wasn’t very successful at first in finding funding sources, but I kept trying and then partnered with Susan Jentz from the United Way of Dodge County and she was a great person to network with,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the United Way, supporters include Alliant Energy, Mayville Lions Club, Mayville Rotary Club and Walmart.
The Imagination Library team in Mayville consists of Honish; Jentz; Sheila Steger, the children’s librarian at Mayville Public Library; Amber Schraufnagel, of The Open Door Coffeehouse; and Lori Gutzmann, reading specialist at Parkview Primary.
“They are community members who really have a lot of connections to families in Mayville,” Honish said. “I’ve learned if you start small, others will come on board because they want to be part of it, too. Having more people get involved brings about the real feeling of it being a great community project.”
Registration for the program started in mid-December and currently 30 children are signed-up. The program is available to all children under age five, regardless of income. Responsibilities of the family include:
- Be a resident of Mayville — zip code 53050
- Submit an official registration form, completely filled out by an authorized adult.
- Notify Laura Honish any time your address changes. Books are mailed to the address listed on the account. If the child’s address changes, Honish must be told for the child to continue receiving books.
- Read with your child and have fun.
Honish provides the registration data base to the program’s foundation and, eight to 10 weeks after the registration form has been received, books will begin arriving at the child’s home and will continue until the child turns five or moves out of the covered area.
“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library selects high quality age-appropriate books for each child. So if a child is signed up right away at birth, by the time they are age five they will have a 60-volume library of their very own,” Honish said.
Registration is ongoing for the next five years for those who live within the 53050 zip code. For more information, contact Sheila Steger at the Mayville Public Library at 920-387-7910, or Laura Honish at Parkview Primary at 920-387-7973.
“Eventually we would like to incorporate other zip codes in the school district and perhaps all of Dodge County. We’ll see, it’s a good start and provides a big boost toward a child’s education,” Honish said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.