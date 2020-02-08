Mayville seeks input through housing survey; offers gift card prizes

A survey is out to help Mayville determine its housing needs.
In an announcement from Mayor Rob Boelk, the city is conducting a study to better understand housing needs in Mayville, both now and in the future, and determine how to meet those needs. The survey is open now and will close Feb. 29.
Mayville is working with Vierbicher, a Wisconsin planning and engineering firm, to gather data and make a plan to help the city attract future development. The Mayville Common Council approved spending $15,000 with Vierbicher in November.
The survey is available to anyone who lives, works or lives in Mayville and is expected to take about 10 minutes to complete. The results will be confidential. Officials hope for a large turnout to have a large cross-section of the population.
The survey asks about what kind of housing participants live in, how far they live from Mayville, percentage of income spent on housing costs and other questions.
Four people will be entered to win a gift card to a local business in Mayville, with one entry per e-mail address or mailing address.
Mayville is working with Vierbicher to help the city figure out how to attract more development in the future, whether housing or restaurants. Officials say that one major concern is making sure that there is enough housing for workers to live in Mayville as factories continue searching for skilled labor to fill jobs.
Vierbicher will provide an analysis of data like commuting patterns, worker needs, local retail and housing stock. The data they put together can be given to developers who are considering moving to Mayville ahead of time instead of having to do it themselves. Vierbicher was hired to spend six months surveying the community.
The Mayville housing survey is available online at https://mayvillehousingstudy.questionpro.com/.
