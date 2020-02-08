Mayville seeks input through housing survey; offers gift card prizes

A survey is out to help Mayville determine its housing needs.

In an announcement from Mayor Rob Boelk, the city is conducting a study to better understand housing needs in Mayville, both now and in the future, and determine how to meet those needs. The survey is open now and will close Feb. 29.

Mayville is working with Vierbicher, a Wisconsin planning and engineering firm, to gather data and make a plan to help the city attract future development. The Mayville Common Council approved spending $15,000 with Vierbicher in November.

The survey is available to anyone who lives, works or lives in Mayville and is expected to take about 10 minutes to complete. The results will be confidential. Officials hope for a large turnout to have a large cross-section of the population.

The survey asks about what kind of housing participants live in, how far they live from Mayville, percentage of income spent on housing costs and other questions.

Four people will be entered to win a gift card to a local business in Mayville, with one entry per e-mail address or mailing address.