Mayville shooting suspect dies from injuries

The suspect in a shooting incident last month in Mayville has died from his injuries, the Mayville Police Department said Friday.

In a press release, the police said that Dennis K. Tollkuehn, 72, succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound related to the Sept. 16 shooting. Tollkuehn was the sole suspect in the shooting at Spring Glen Apartments, 1118 Horicon St.

Three other shooting victims from the incident are still recovering from their injuries at area hospitals.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations reported in September that a 72-year-old man approached a group of people outside the complex and an argument began that evening. The man brandished a firearm and shot the three people before shooting himself. The three people are a 53-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. All four knew each other.

The police department said that the shooting was an isolated incident, and no other information is available at this time.

