Mayville shooting victims expected to survive, more information given on incident

MAYVILLE – A disaster scene on Horicon Street on Wednesday night was only a memory on Thursday morning while things went back to normal in the city.

All four people shot on Wednesday night are expected to survive.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, a 72-year-old man approached a group of people outside an apartment complex and they argued. The man brandished a firearm and shot three people before shooting himself.

The three people are a 53-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. According to the press release, all four knew each other.

In the Piggly Wiggly down the block, patrons shopped quietly for their necessities while on the other side of the Spring Glen Apartments, a business parking lot shared its space with a small farmer’s market Thursday morning.

However, at Spring Glen, 1118 Horicon St., the residents stood outside together smoking and not allowing press on the property.

“Sorry but this is private property,” one man shouted out from the crowd.