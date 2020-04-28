Mayville to offer loan program to support local businesses through pandemic

"This is something that hopefully will keep our businesses intact until some federal money or state money gets approved," Boelk said.

Officials with the Mayville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Mayville organization have expressed their support for the loan program, and any other steps that would help keep businesses afloat with little to no income coming in.

"It’s obviously still challenging to try and make ends meet," said Harland Bender, manager of Main Street Mayville. He said that any little bit businesses can get to just help with the basics would be much appreicated."

The chamber and Main Street Mayville have been sponsoring other activites, like a gift card sale and a t-shirt contest. The t-shirt contest had two winning designs by Judy Babiasz and Amanda Hartwig. One will be turned into a t-shirt and the other will be turned into a yard sign.

The t-shirt is available on the website for Flowers and Gray, the online boutique run by Jessica Lawrence of Mayville's downtown shop Posie, for $18. The yard sign is available by contacting Harland Bender and Main Street Mayville. All proceeds will go to helping downtown Mayville businesses.