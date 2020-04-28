Mayville to offer loan program to support local businesses through pandemic

MAYVILLE — The city of Mayville is planning to convert a dormant business loan fund into a program to help businesses pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city set up a revolving loan program in 2018 as a way for businesses to get money for projects or expansion, to be paid back with interest, which would replenish the fund. The revolving fund set aside $150,000 in "rainy day" reserve.
"Nobody took advantage of it," Mayor Rob Boelk said.
Now, the idea is to use the funds to offer loans to businesses to take care of utilities, rent, mortage, payroll and other bills as they remain shuttered under the state's health orders. A business would reach out to the city, fill out an application and be approved by a loan review committee and an attorney to receive the money.
The finer details are being worked out, with the city hoping to have the revised program in place by Memorial Day weekend. Boelk said he expects a $350 application fee will stay in place to cover the city's legal costs for the program. The loan would have a two percent interest rate, last five years and payments would be deferred for six months.
In discussions about the program, Boelk and other city officials acknowledge the possibility that some businesses may receive a loan and be unable to pay it back if they ultimately go under.
"This is something that hopefully will keep our businesses intact until some federal money or state money gets approved," Boelk said.
Officials with the Mayville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Mayville organization have expressed their support for the loan program, and any other steps that would help keep businesses afloat with little to no income coming in.
"It’s obviously still challenging to try and make ends meet," said Harland Bender, manager of Main Street Mayville. He said that any little bit businesses can get to just help with the basics would be much appreicated."
The chamber and Main Street Mayville have been sponsoring other activites, like a gift card sale and a t-shirt contest. The t-shirt contest had two winning designs by Judy Babiasz and Amanda Hartwig. One will be turned into a t-shirt and the other will be turned into a yard sign.
The t-shirt is available on the website for Flowers and Gray, the online boutique run by Jessica Lawrence of Mayville's downtown shop Posie, for $18. The yard sign is available by contacting Harland Bender and Main Street Mayville. All proceeds will go to helping downtown Mayville businesses.
Lawrence said that, in her case, she is still able keep moving forward with water at her ankles, and she remains concerned about her fellow businesses. She said she has been able to maintain her online presence and start taking customers on virtual tours or offer mystery boxes to send them, and that she's seen other businesses find creative ways to stay in touch with their customers. She noted that it's still important to support larger businesses as well, as they employ a lot of people, but smallter businesses don't have as many resources while they serve the community.
She said a good way for people to help businesses is to reach out and ask about what creative ways they can be of service as Mother's Day is still happening, children are still being born and birthdays are still being celebrated.
