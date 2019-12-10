Mayville voters will get a say on golf course future

MAYVILLE — Mayville residents will have a chance to speak their minds about what to do with the city's golf course.

The Common Council voted Monday to move forward with staging a referendum to ask voters about whether the city should sell the golf course, 325 S. German St. The city will now work on how to word the question and forward along a final version to make the ballot in April, when there will also be elections for council seats and mayor. A referendum would be non-binding and council members would have the final say, taking the result into account.

The Trotts have expressed interest in purchasing the course from the city. A committee in 2015 turned down the idea of selling off the course.

"The referendum is get the city input so they participate in our decision," said council member Bob Smith.

City officials have said they believe selling the golf course to a private party would be the best way for the course to get the investments it needs and keep up promotion and preservation of the location. It's currently on a $20,000, three-year lease to the Trott family through 2020, with both the city and the managers making investments into the course.