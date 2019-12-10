Mayville voters will get a say on golf course future

MAYVILLE — Mayville residents will have a chance to speak their minds about what to do with the city's golf course.
The Common Council voted Monday to move forward with staging a referendum to ask voters about whether the city should sell the golf course, 325 S. German St. The city will now work on how to word the question and forward along a final version to make the ballot in April, when there will also be elections for council seats and mayor. A referendum would be non-binding and council members would have the final say, taking the result into account.
The Trotts have expressed interest in purchasing the course from the city. A committee in 2015 turned down the idea of selling off the course.
"The referendum is get the city input so they participate in our decision," said council member Bob Smith.
City officials have said they believe selling the golf course to a private party would be the best way for the course to get the investments it needs and keep up promotion and preservation of the location. It's currently on a $20,000, three-year lease to the Trott family through 2020, with both the city and the managers making investments into the course.
"It would be in the best interest of the golf course to be privately owned," said council member Gene Frings.
City Clerk Sara Decker said a title company checked out the title history for the course and found everything was in the clear. City officials would like a provision that, if the golf course is sold, it would remain a golf course. If the purchasers could not keep the property as a golf course, the city would want to be able to buy it back.
If it's not sold, the city would have to figure out how to continue to pay for ongoing maintenance and improvements to the course.
The Common Council is expected to review the referendum question in January to have it ready in time for the April 7 ballot.
The Mayville Golf Course was founded in the early 1930s.
