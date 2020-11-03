Mayville woman donates kidney to stranger, saving a life

Justman Reichert said her family has taken great care of her and gave her time to heal. She recently returned to work “masked-up” at Marshfield Medical Center.

Amazing things can happen

The kidney donor and recipient, who have formed a strong friendship, said the transplant experience has affected them forever.

“I had no choice but to undergo major surgery to save my life but Trina willingly and with the most generous heart stepped in to help, giving me the gift of more time to see my daughter grow up. I’m hopeful that people will be inspired and encouraged to respond to someone in need once they know our story. Amazing things can happen in this world,” said Jacquot-DeVries.

Justman Reichert said the most important goal of the past two years was to save Jenny.

“But I truly believe this experience has made me so much more grateful for good health. I used to think about my body in terms of what it looked like, what my size was. So many women in the world think they’re either too fat, too short, too tall, their hips are too wide, their boobs are too small or whatever. I now fully appreciate my body as being the amazing thing that it is in just getting to do all the things that I love.