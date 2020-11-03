Mayville woman donates kidney to stranger, saving a life

MAYVILLE — “This momma needs a type O kidney.” That one simple sentence on a social media post two years ago changed the trajectory of two women’s lives.
Trina Justman Reichert of Mayville viewed the post while scrolling through Facebook and paused. She looked closer and read the story of a woman facing end stage renal failure coupled with a photo of a family of three.
“I saw that cute, little 5-year-old girl’s face and the idea of her growing up without a momma just destroyed me,” she said. “I don’t know why, other than I knew I have O blood, but in that moment I knew I had to try.”
Justman Reichert joked that former Mayville High School physical education teacher Signe Schecher is to blame for her knowing her blood type.
“Honestly, she knew how much I hated gym and there was a blood drive my senior year and she told me if I gave blood that day I’d get out of gym. So without her doing that I wouldn’t have known it,” she said.
The woman in need of a kidney was a stranger to Justman Reichert. She knew of her only through mutual friends who had shared the Facebook post. Eric Justman Reichert, Trina’s husband, is originally from northern Wisconsin. Eric's childhood best friend shared the post from his cousin’s wife, a 39-year-old Minnesotan named Jennifer Jacquot-DeVries.
In her post asking for a kidney donor, Jacquot-DeVries said she is one of about 12 million people worldwide who have polycystic kidney disease (PKD). The genetic disease has affected her father, two uncles, two brothers, a cousin, a niece and a nephew. She has eight siblings and not one of them was a match to be her donor. She pleaded for someone in good health and in a brave and generous place to possibly become a living kidney donor for her.
She wrote, “I’ve been approved for transplant at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. I’m on the UNOS transplant list, where the wait for a kidney with my blood type could take four to seven years. I’ve got a little time, but I don’t have that much time. Interested donors can call and speak with a transplant team to get the process started.”
The United Network for Organ Sharing is a nonprofit, scientific and educational organization that administers the only organ procurement and transplantation network in the United States.
A link to Mayo Clinic was provided in the post Justman Reichert immediately clicked on mayoclinic.org/livingdonor and set the wheels in motion. After filling out a confidential online health history questionnaire and going through a telephone interview, a blood kit was mailed to her home.
She had not mentioned anything to her husband about possibly donating one of her organs until the blood kit arrived.
“It was serendipitous, almost. I really didn’t want any emotions to get worked up or raise anybody’s hopes in case the process couldn’t move forward. Eric told me he wasn’t surprised that I wanted to help,” she said.
The couple then sat down with their two children and asked for their support. Justman Reichert said her 15-year-old son was nonchalant and said, “Yeah, that sounds like something you’d do, Mom.” Her daughter, 17 at the time, wanted to know more about what it meant in regards to her mother’s health if she had only one kidney. The family expressed their love and discussed their concerns, understanding that any surgery has risks associated with it.
With her family’s blessing, Justman Reichert proceeded with the next step. She took the blood kit to a local clinic and had her blood drawn. That clinic sent her blood back to Mayo and they tested it against the recipient’s blood, looking for antibodies that match. After receiving a positive report from Mayo, she picked up the phone and introduced herself to Jacquot-DeVries.
A time to give thanks
“So then I called Jenny and said ‘Hey, I’m Trina, Eric’s wife. Eric is Josh’s best friend…you know…it looks like we’re a match.’ And then there were a few minutes of shock and awkwardness because we don’t know each other at all,” said Justman Reichert.
Jacquot-DeVries said that phone call was one she’ll never forget, “She told me she was a match — my match! She still had to go through in-person testing but so far it looked promising. It was the life-changing call I had been hoping for.”
The response to her Facebook post had been overwhelming, with more than 600 people sharing it, according to Jacquot-DeVries. She said her story seemed to strike an empathetic chord with people as friends, family and strangers applied to help.
“Several people were considered, but Trina was the best match from the get go and the only one who had in-person testing done at Mayo,” she said.
The two families decided to spend Thanksgiving together in the Bayfield area with their mutual friends and families to get to know one another.
“Trina never felt like a stranger to me, I felt a very natural connection right away,” recalled Jacquot-DeVries, “She is a brave and generous wonder.”
Justman Reichert said it was terrific spending time with Jenny and her family as they started their journey together.
Two weeks later she went to Mayo Clinic for three days of testing. There a medical team “checked everything on your body from the neck down” to make sure Justman Reichert was healthy enough to live with one kidney and she was approved as a candidate.
“I wish it worked for everyone the way it did for me,” said Jacquot-DeVries. “I was approved to be on the transplant list in August, made the social media post in September, heard from Trina in October that it looked like she was my match, met her in November and learned in early December that she was approved to be my donor. I was grateful then and am even more so now to have connected with someone who is so selfless.”
The organ recipient’s health insurance pays for everything, from the in-person testing to the transplant and follow-up. Donors are typically in the hospital for a few days and can go back to work when cleared by their doctor.
Support Local Journalism
The waiting game
Once a living donor is identified, the transplant is scheduled when deemed necessary. Jacquot-DeVries’ kidney function was monitored throughout 2019 and she was able to avoid dialysis, which improves the possibility of a beneficial outcome following the transplant.
Justman Reichert spent 2019 “in training.” She learned that in order to lead a strong and healthy life with one kidney, she must be thoughtful and mindful of what she does with their body. Exercising, drinking enough water and eating fresh vegetables, fruits and whole grains became a top priority.
A well-known actress in local community productions, she continued to stay active on stage with Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, Mayville’s Marais Players and the Hartford Players.
She also chose to change jobs following the donor testing at Mayo Clinic; the former Main Street Mayville manager took on a new role with Blue Zones Project Dodge County, a well-being improvement initiative supported by Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
“I never would have even applied for the job at Blue Zones Project without this new found love of life that I had after visiting Mayo. I needed to change and be better and appreciate the gift of breathing,” she said.
In late February, Jacquot-DeVries’ doctors told her she was on the borderline of needing to proceed with the transplant. Because she was in the middle of two large work projects, she decided to wait a bit.
“Then COVID-19 hit and Mayo stopped doing elective surgeries for a time and I became anxious,” she said. “In June I had lab work done and surgery couldn’t wait any longer. We set a date for Aug. 25,” she said.
Her failing cyst-filled native kidneys were now three times their natural size and operating at one-tenth of their former function.
Transplant and recovery
Jacquot-DeVries had a double nephrectomy and transplant. Which means she made the rare choice to have both her kidneys removed before receiving the donated kidney. Typically, the original kidneys are not removed unless they are causing severe problems or are greatly enlarged.
“My surgeon pioneered the simultaneous bilateral nephrectomy and kidney transplant. Modern science is amazing,” she said.
Nick DeVries and Eric Justman Reichert were together as their wives underwent the surgical procedures. Once they learned that things had gone well, they shared an emotional moment with each other.
“Eric told Nick that Trina’s biggest fear was that she would feel responsible if the kidney wouldn’t take and then Nick said that my biggest fear was that the kidney wouldn’t work after I put her through this,” said Jacquot-DeVries.
Both of the women’s surgeries were successful and they’re extremely thankful for the expert care they received throughout the entire process. Jacquot-DeVries will continue to be monitored closely in the months ahead and will have check-ups annually.
“The donated kidney (‘my Trina Bean’) began working immediately and they are very, very happy with how well this kidney has taken,” she said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jacquot-DeVries is keeping herself as isolated as possible for the time being.
“I’m highly immunosuppressed right now. Flu is a big deal, too, as I’m just more susceptible to catching everything that comes around. I’ll have to be careful forever,” she said. “My daughter is complete distance learning right now at home and we don’t go many places and even get groceries delivered. It’s a little lonely, a little boring but we can’t take any chances.”
Justman Reichert said her family has taken great care of her and gave her time to heal. She recently returned to work “masked-up” at Marshfield Medical Center.
Amazing things can happen
The kidney donor and recipient, who have formed a strong friendship, said the transplant experience has affected them forever.
“I had no choice but to undergo major surgery to save my life but Trina willingly and with the most generous heart stepped in to help, giving me the gift of more time to see my daughter grow up. I’m hopeful that people will be inspired and encouraged to respond to someone in need once they know our story. Amazing things can happen in this world,” said Jacquot-DeVries.
Justman Reichert said the most important goal of the past two years was to save Jenny.
“But I truly believe this experience has made me so much more grateful for good health. I used to think about my body in terms of what it looked like, what my size was. So many women in the world think they’re either too fat, too short, too tall, their hips are too wide, their boobs are too small or whatever. I now fully appreciate my body as being the amazing thing that it is in just getting to do all the things that I love.
“There is such a need for living organ donors, especially kidneys, but not everyone is able to do that. Little things make a difference in people’s lives, too. Donate blood every eight weeks or put the donate sticker on your driver’s license and register to donate your organs and eyes after your death. It matters," she said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
“There is such a need for living organ donors, especially kidneys, but not everyone is able to do that. Little things make a difference in people’s lives, too. Donate blood every eight weeks or put the donate sticker on your driver’s license and register to donate your organs and eyes after your death. It matters."
Trina Justman Reichert
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.