McFarland Youth Apprenticeship in Sauk City provides student opportunities in trade industry

“I look at some of what these young folks are experiencing as a junior or senior in high school, I didn’t get that experience as a junior or senior in college. For them to be able to do that is pretty amazing.”

McFarlane has seen apprentices from a number of schools, including Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin Heights and Portage. The program also works closely with CESA 5, the local coordinator for the YA program.

The goal isn’t to create special projects for high school students to complete. Instead, the entities have come together to create a program that puts them right in the work force.

“We have kind of a syllabus that the youth apprenticeship program’s created,” Schinker said. “The youth apprentice is agreeing to basically be a member of our team and the work force. The business and the mentor, which would be myself, is going to fill the obligations of the program, which is basically to hire a youth apprentice in welding and teach them all the aspects of welding. Some of that might be material prep, it might be machine operation, it might be the maintenance, the different facets and the different technical skills of welding to make sure they get a well-rounded education in the work force.”