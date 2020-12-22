Meals on wheels needs drivers in Dodge County

“Volunteers use their own vehicles but we also offer mileage reimbursement if they’re interested in that,” she said. “They do the route then drop the empty bags off at the site and that’s it — such an easy way to do some good.”

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, drivers are required to wear masks. Disposable gloves are provided and are switched out after each delivery.

The meal delivery program aims to assist people in maintaining independent living in the community by meeting dietary needs, but also addresses senior isolation.

Volunteer driver Colleen Kluber said she takes a few moments to chat with residents on her Beaver Dam delivery route.

“I check in to see how they’re doing and what’s new,” she said. “I love it. It’s the highlight of my week.”

The program is always in need of eligible drivers, but even more so due to the pandemic, because if a volunteer must quarantine for two weeks it is difficult to find a replacement quickly.

Gerritson said a large time commitment isn't required of volunteers to make a difference.