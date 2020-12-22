Meals on wheels needs drivers in Dodge County

Caring individuals with a few hours to spare each week are urgently needed to assist with the Home Delivered Meals Program in Dodge County.
Volunteer coordinator Olivia Gerritson said both drivers and kitchen helpers are wanted at area meal sites located in Beaver Dam, Horicon, Hustisford, Juneau, Mayville, Lomira, Reeseville and Randolph.
Commonly called “Meals on Wheels,” the Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program is available to county residents age 60 or older who are homebound, typically those unable to drive, either temporarily or permanently. No fee is charged, but all individuals are encouraged to donate toward the meal.
The home delivered meals are prepared by Feil’s, a restaurant-catering business located near Randolph. These meals are a nutritious, noon lunch that provides one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture recommended daily requirements.
After the meal sites receive food from the caterer, it is packaged into portion-sized containers. Meals are delivered on weekdays, except holidays.
On Dec. 22, the menu consisted of chili casserole as an entrée with side dishes of cornbread, peas and pearl onions, cantaloupe and applesauce cake for dessert. All parts of the meal are kept at their proper temperatures with insulated containers.
Volunteer drivers stop at the site to pick up the cooler/warmer bags with the food placed inside and are given a delivery route sheet to follow. Gerritson said route sizes vary between 10-20 meal deliveries.
“Volunteers use their own vehicles but we also offer mileage reimbursement if they’re interested in that,” she said. “They do the route then drop the empty bags off at the site and that’s it — such an easy way to do some good.”
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, drivers are required to wear masks. Disposable gloves are provided and are switched out after each delivery.
The meal delivery program aims to assist people in maintaining independent living in the community by meeting dietary needs, but also addresses senior isolation.
Volunteer driver Colleen Kluber said she takes a few moments to chat with residents on her Beaver Dam delivery route.
“I check in to see how they’re doing and what’s new,” she said. “I love it. It’s the highlight of my week.”
The program is always in need of eligible drivers, but even more so due to the pandemic, because if a volunteer must quarantine for two weeks it is difficult to find a replacement quickly.
Gerritson said a large time commitment isn't required of volunteers to make a difference.
“We’re looking for any availability, really, if it’s one or two days a week that’s great. Being a back-up driver is always an option as well,” she said.
The start-up process is simple. Those interested need to fill out an application and provide proof of car insurance. To learn more, contact Gerritson at 920-386-4029.
