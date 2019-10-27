Employees at Mayville Engineering Company won't have to go far for a checkup.
This week, MEC inaugurated its on-site health clinic for its employees at its location in Mayville. They will be able to get basic services one would see a primary care doctor for, like physicals, care for injuries and immunizations. The center will offer services for over 1,000 employees and their families.
Cliff Sanderson, vice president for human resources, said the conversation about pursuing a clinic started a few years ago. He said one-third of MEC's employees are in Wisconsin but they account for one-half of MEC's health care spending and that the company was looking for a way to contain costs.
"It's hard to believe that as you walk in the clinic that it's in a corner of our warehouse," Sanderson said.
The clinic will be run by QuadMed, which runs about 70 health centers nationwide. QuadMed was chosen after a selection process. It was placed in part of the warehouse as there was some extra space while some areas were rearranged.
Sanderson said most of the employees are from Mayville but they drive to places like West Bend, Fond du Lac and Beaver Dam to get health services, so the on-site clinic will be convenient for them. He said they might even get care they wouldn't otherwise because of the traveling.
"This isn't going to replace someone needs to go to the hospital or needs surgery," Sanderson said.
MEC is an employee-owned company that went public earlier this year. The company was started in 1945 by Leo and Ted Bachhuber and has since expanded tremendously. MEC provides components for use in agriculture, construction, commercial driving, ATVs and motorcycles, military vehicles and more.
MEC is based in Mayville and has two facilities in Beaver Dam alongside locations in Wautoma, Neillsville, Michigan and other states around the country with nearly 3 million square feet of manufacturing capacity.
