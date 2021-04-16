Medford man dies in motorcycle accident near Portage

A motorcyclist died on Interstate 39 following an incident with another motorcycle at 8:24 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, both motorcycles involved were traveling together headed south on Interstate 39 near the Interstate 90/94/78 interchange.

Witnesses told authorities the motorcycles made contact with each other while navigating a curve and went into a ditch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When EMS arrived on scene one of the motorcycle operators was unresponsive and CPR was performed. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim who was a 45-year-old man from Medford, has not been released.

The other motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner, Portage Fire Department and Aspirus Divine Savior EMS assisted on the scene.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.