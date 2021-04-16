 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medford man dies in motorcycle accident near Portage
0 comments
breaking top story

Medford man dies in motorcycle accident near Portage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

A motorcyclist died on Interstate 39 following an incident with another motorcycle at 8:24 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, both motorcycles involved were traveling together headed south on Interstate 39 near the Interstate 90/94/78 interchange.

Witnesses told authorities the motorcycles made contact with each other while navigating a curve and went into a ditch.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When EMS arrived on scene one of the motorcycle operators was unresponsive and CPR was performed. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim who was a 45-year-old man from Medford, has not been released.

The other motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner, Portage Fire Department and Aspirus Divine Savior EMS assisted on the scene.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Police chief: Indianapolis shaken by mass shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News