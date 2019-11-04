Columbus Public Library will host a meet-and-greet with new Director Lindsey Ganz, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 4-7 p.m.
Ganz, a Columbus native, began her tenure with the library Oct. 7. She spent the past five years as the director of the Poynette Area Public Library. Ganz is excited to return to Columbus, meet new friends and reconnect with familiar faces.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For a chance to meet Ganz and hear her plans for the library, come to the meet-and-greet this Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)