Memorial benches honor longtime Baraboo assistant fire chief Pointon
Memorial benches honor longtime Baraboo assistant fire chief Pointon

A former Baraboo firefighter and onetime acting fire chief is being memorialized with a pair of new benches in front of the station he served for more than three decades.

092021-bara-news-benches-01

Alonna Pointon sits on a memorial bench dedicated to her late husband, Phillip Pointon, with his uniform Sept. 10 in front of the Baraboo Fire Department. He served with the department for 33 years before retiring in 1998. He died in November of 2019.

The Baraboo Fire Department was an important part of Phillip Pointon’s life, said Alonna Pointon, his wife of 65 years.

When she arrived on 4th Street and saw the fire-engine red memorial benches in front of the building, “I started to cry, because it’s very sentimental,” she said, tearing up.

Sauk County officials honor public safety personnel during the Respect for Law Day ceremony May 10. The event was held outside the Sauk County Courthouse on Broadway Street in Baraboo with area police, fire and EMS in attendance.

He served with the department from 1965-1998, spending much of that time as assistant chief and a short time as acting chief, said current Fire Chief Kevin Stieve. Pointon died in November of 2019, but COVID-19 “just threw a wrench” into any formal recognition at the station in his honor, Stieve said.

092021-bara-news-benches-02

Alonna Pointon stands for a portrait Sept. 10 next to a memorial bench dedicated to her late husband, Phillip Pointon, with his uniform in front of the Baraboo Fire Department. He served with the department for 33 years before retiring in 1998. He died in November of 2019.

Alonna said the family received more than $700 in monetary remembrances after his death. They split it between seven local charities and used the rest to purchase two benches in his honor for the department, where his son, Steven, is now deputy chief and has served for 44 years, she said.

Following in his father’s footsteps in more ways than one, Steven also took over the family business, Pointon Heating and Air Conditioning, Alonna said.

092021-bara-news-benches-03

Phillip Pointon's uniform lays Sept. 10 on bench dedicated in his honor in front of the Baraboo Fire Department. He served with the department for 33 years before retiring in 1998. He died in November of 2019.

The benches were in storage until the city installed them in late August, Stieve said. They were covered by tarps until Sept. 10.

092021-bara-news-benches-04

A plaque dedicates this bench in front of the Baraboo Fire Department to the late Phillip Pointon, who served in the department for 33 years. His family donated memorial funds to several local charities and purchased two memorial benches for the fire department after his death in 2019.

“When we uncovered them and then brought the stuff in, it’s -- it’s hard,” Alonna said. The passage of time makes the pain less sharp, “but not much. That’s a lot to miss.”

