Memorial benches honor longtime Baraboo assistant fire chief Pointon

A former Baraboo firefighter and onetime acting fire chief is being memorialized with a pair of new benches in front of the station he served for more than three decades.

The Baraboo Fire Department was an important part of Phillip Pointon’s life, said Alonna Pointon, his wife of 65 years.

When she arrived on 4th Street and saw the fire-engine red memorial benches in front of the building, “I started to cry, because it’s very sentimental,” she said, tearing up.

He served with the department from 1965-1998, spending much of that time as assistant chief and a short time as acting chief, said current Fire Chief Kevin Stieve. Pointon died in November of 2019, but COVID-19 “just threw a wrench” into any formal recognition at the station in his honor, Stieve said.

Alonna said the family received more than $700 in monetary remembrances after his death. They split it between seven local charities and used the rest to purchase two benches in his honor for the department, where his son, Steven, is now deputy chief and has served for 44 years, she said.

Following in his father’s footsteps in more ways than one, Steven also took over the family business, Pointon Heating and Air Conditioning, Alonna said.