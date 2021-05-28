Memorial Day ceremonies in Juneau County to honor fallen service members

Juneau County is holding several ceremonies on Memorial Day to celebrate and honor those who gave their lives in service of the country.
In Mauston, the Mauston American Legion Post 81 and Mauston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 will hold Memorial Day cemetery services. Two programs will be held, at 10 a.m. May 31 at Mauston Cemetery on Attewell Street and at 11:15 a.m. May 31 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 401 Mansion St., Mauston.
A lunch will follow the ceremonies at 12 p.m. at the Mauston American Legion Post 81, 1055 E. State St., Mauston. The public is welcome at all events.
In Camp Douglas, no live Memorial Day program is scheduled, but the Earl Gulligan American Legion Post 133 will fire salutes at area cemeteries. The ceremonies are split between two squads, with several locations throughout the region.
Ceremonies are scheduled throughout the morning on May 31, and are being held at 8:10 a.m. at the town of Orange Cemetery on Sixth Avenue, at 8:15 a.m. at Cornish Mills Cemetery, 33401 Horizon Ave., Oakdale, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Clifton, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Cemetery, at 8:45 a.m. at St. Michael’s Indian Creek Cemetery, at 9 a.m. at Clifton Cemetery, at 9 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery south of Highway 21, at 9:15 a.m. at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, at 9:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery north of Highway 21, at 9:30 a.m. at the Hustler Cemetery, and at 10 a.m. at Camp Douglas and St. James Catholic cemeteries.
The public is welcome at all events, and family and friends are invited to pay their respects.
New Lisbon will not hold Memorial Day ceremonies this year.
In Necedah, the Memorial Day program will start at 10 a.m. May 31 at the Shennigton Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Bayview Cemetery. Lunch will be offered at 11:30 at the Veteran’s Hall, 105 Plum St., Necedah, followed by a flag raising and lowering ceremony at noon at the Veteran’s Hall.
Members of the public are welcome at all events.
