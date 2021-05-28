Memorial Day ceremonies in Juneau County to honor fallen service members

Juneau County is holding several ceremonies on Memorial Day to celebrate and honor those who gave their lives in service of the country.

In Mauston, the Mauston American Legion Post 81 and Mauston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 will hold Memorial Day cemetery services. Two programs will be held, at 10 a.m. May 31 at Mauston Cemetery on Attewell Street and at 11:15 a.m. May 31 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 401 Mansion St., Mauston.

A lunch will follow the ceremonies at 12 p.m. at the Mauston American Legion Post 81, 1055 E. State St., Mauston. The public is welcome at all events.

In Camp Douglas, no live Memorial Day program is scheduled, but the Earl Gulligan American Legion Post 133 will fire salutes at area cemeteries. The ceremonies are split between two squads, with several locations throughout the region.

