Memorial Day ceremony held at Oakwood outside Beaver Dam

Woreck said Memorial Day is not about division, but about reconciliation and coming together to honor those who gave all. He read from a letter he wrote while deployed in Afghanistan in 2009. Woreck told a story in the letter about a 37-year-old man who graduated basic training and would’ve needed an age waiver to enlist. The man was quiet and was given a hard time in a basic training unit of men in their teens or early 20s.

A few weeks in, the recruits were asked why they joined the military: a good paying job, to travel the world, to get college benefits. However, the man spoke up, to many for the first time, to say that it was the only way he could be buried with his father at Arlington National Cemetery.

Beaver Dam Common Council President Cris Olson told the story of Carl Matuszeski, a Korean War veteran who died in March 2020. Olson met Carl, his neighbor over the fence, in 1999 when he was a teenager. Carl always had words of advice for Olson’s father about different projects like on the truck or when getting the chainsaw started to trim trees. Matuszeski was a mechanic for decades, and he also served his church and was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul after retirement. He took an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2015.