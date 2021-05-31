Memorial Day ceremony held at Oakwood outside Beaver Dam

A traditional in-person ceremony to honor fallen military personnel drew a large turnout on Monday after last year’s had to be scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers staged a full commemoration this year at the Oakwood Cemetery Veteran’s Memorial Park outside Beaver Dam featuring music by performers from Beaver Dam High School and St. Katharine Drexel School, speeches, flag raising, a gun salute, poetry readings and other familiar elements for those attending in person. Last year’s ceremony was held privately and recorded for virtual viewing.
Representatives of local veteran’s organizations also placed poppies into a steel helmet placed at the center of the park to honor those who have died since the last Memorial Day.
The ceremony’s guest speaker was Maj. Pete Woreck of the Army Reserves, who is currently the district facility and safety officer for Beaver Dam schools. He enlisted in 1999 and is assigned to the 432nd civil affairs battalion in Green Bay. He has been deployed to Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Atlantic Resolve.
“Today is Memorial Day,” Woreck said. “To some, it is the unofficial beginning of summer. To others, a three-day weekend away from work. But Memorial Day is so much more than that. We cannot forget the true meaning of this day. Memorial Day is more a commemoration than a celebration. This day we commemorate, which is to honor the memory of all who have given the ultimate sacrifice to this great nation.”
Woreck said Memorial Day is not about division, but about reconciliation and coming together to honor those who gave all. He read from a letter he wrote while deployed in Afghanistan in 2009. Woreck told a story in the letter about a 37-year-old man who graduated basic training and would’ve needed an age waiver to enlist. The man was quiet and was given a hard time in a basic training unit of men in their teens or early 20s.
A few weeks in, the recruits were asked why they joined the military: a good paying job, to travel the world, to get college benefits. However, the man spoke up, to many for the first time, to say that it was the only way he could be buried with his father at Arlington National Cemetery.
Beaver Dam Common Council President Cris Olson told the story of Carl Matuszeski, a Korean War veteran who died in March 2020. Olson met Carl, his neighbor over the fence, in 1999 when he was a teenager. Carl always had words of advice for Olson’s father about different projects like on the truck or when getting the chainsaw started to trim trees. Matuszeski was a mechanic for decades, and he also served his church and was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul after retirement. He took an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2015.
“I miss his stories and his smile,” Olson said. “I know the community still misses him because it’s individuals like Carl who make our community great, people who take the time to go above and beyond their job, their service, or their retirement and still find ways to give back and pass the wisdom they’ve learned on to the next generation. Carl was one of a kind for me, but I know he’s not alone in spirit and values.”
Olson said he wanted to give thanks to those who gave their lives in uniform and those who came back and never stopped serving their communities.
“The brave men and women who saw a cause greater than themselves made it possible for me to be standing here today,” Olson said.
