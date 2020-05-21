Memorial Day events abbreviated or canceled in Sauk, Columbia counties

“We’ll play the taps and do the gun salute and that’s about it,” American Legion Post 47 Commander Dean Simonson said. “It will be very simple, but you can’t forget about the veterans, just as right now you can’t forget about the nurses and the policemen and the firemen and the people working at grocery stores – these people are putting their lives on the line, too, they really are.”

American Legion Post 71 in Poynette is likewise doing a gun salute and playing taps on the bugle at its veterans memorial along Main Street, but the event is not exactly open to the public.

“I think as long as people observe it while they’re parked along Main Street or in the parking lot by the police station – from their car or standing alongside their car – my understanding is that should be OK,” said Post 71 member Jim Wrchota, who serves as the commander of the Legion’s Honor Guard. “We just ask that you observe it from a safe distance.”

Normally, the Poynette program is about an hour-and-a-half long at Hilltop Cemetery with speakers including one who reads off the entire list of veterans from the area who died in combat, but circumstances this year dictate an abbreviated ceremony will be held at noon and recorded and posted to the Legion 71 Facebook page later in the day.