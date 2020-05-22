Memorial Day scaled back: Large groups being avoided for holiday

“American Legion Post 521 firing squad is going to do the gun salute and ‘Taps’ will be played at Clausen Park at 10 a.m. on Monday,” said Post Vice-Commander and clubhouse bar manager Don Zilewicz. “The bar opens immediately after the ceremony.”

John VanRoo of the Columbus American Legion has announced that they are holding a short ceremony, but it will not be open to the public.

“It’s cancelled for all practical purposes,” said VanRoo. “We just think with all the stuff going on this is the best. We already have our speaker for next year, so hopefully next year will be better.”

Volunteers will put flags on veterans’ graves in Columbus Cemetery, probably over the weekend, he said.

Juneau will hold a small observance at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial near Juneau Public Library. Legion members will then visit Juneau Cemetery at 11 a.m. to hold a short ceremony there.

According to Juneau American Legion Finance Officer Charlie Griffen, “People can watch from their cars or distance as they like. There will be sandwiches and things afterward at the Legion Clubhouse.”

There are no provisions in case of rain.