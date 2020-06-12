MEMORY LANE - 2000: Columbus track star Amanda Weihert shines at WIAA State Track and Field Meet

1970
The 1970 Columbus Area Achievement Farmer Award was presented by the Columbus High School FFA to Howard Bussian, who was named the most outstanding farmer in the area. The award has been given out by the FFA every year since 1930, except for the four war years.
Doris Hesig, a student at Columbus High School was awarded a $500 scholarship through the National Junior Classic League. The scholarship is given to only one student in the nation. It is awarded to a potential Latin teacher with an outstanding record. Mrs. Beryl Helfert is the high school Latin teacher.
1980
Is Portage the only Columbia County city interested to being the home of a new state prison? That question was raised by Columbus Mayor Alvin Reynolds at the City Council meeting. The mayor and alderman Chuck Kaschub reported that they had been unable to find much enthusiasm for the idea.
Columbus July 4th Booster Buttons were being sold around town for $1 apiece. Button purchasers received $1 off the $2.50 admission to the evening entertainment.
1990
Club House completed a successful first year of operation. The Club House was founded in 1989 by the Columbus School Age Child Care Task Group. Seventeen children attended the first year, according to Club House Director Mary Baker.
Columbus resident Lewis White appeared before the Columbus City Council to raise his opinion on the city policy of requiring property owners to repair sidewalks. Mayor James Kelsh anticipated complaints since required repairs had not been forced on people in 25-30 years.
2000
E. Clarke Arnold, president of the Columbus Water & Light presented a check for $1,000 to Judy Goodson, Main Street Manager for new Christmas decorations for the downtown area.
Amanda Weihert placed first in the 100-meter high hurdles and second in the 300-meter low hurdles at the Wisconsin State Track Meet in LaCrosse. The previous year Weihert won both events.
