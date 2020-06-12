MEMORY LANE - 2000: Columbus track star Amanda Weihert shines at WIAA State Track and Field Meet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1970

The 1970 Columbus Area Achievement Farmer Award was presented by the Columbus High School FFA to Howard Bussian, who was named the most outstanding farmer in the area. The award has been given out by the FFA every year since 1930, except for the four war years.

Doris Hesig, a student at Columbus High School was awarded a $500 scholarship through the National Junior Classic League. The scholarship is given to only one student in the nation. It is awarded to a potential Latin teacher with an outstanding record. Mrs. Beryl Helfert is the high school Latin teacher.

1980

Is Portage the only Columbia County city interested to being the home of a new state prison? That question was raised by Columbus Mayor Alvin Reynolds at the City Council meeting. The mayor and alderman Chuck Kaschub reported that they had been unable to find much enthusiasm for the idea.

Columbus July 4th Booster Buttons were being sold around town for $1 apiece. Button purchasers received $1 off the $2.50 admission to the evening entertainment.

1990