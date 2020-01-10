MEMORY LANE - 1970: Arnie Weihert compiles Columbus historical calendar

1970
Alvin “Butch” Parson, on Jan. 1, 1970, completed 50 years as operator of the Columbus Water & Light electric plant. In 1920 the electric plant consisted of one 25 horsepower tandem compound steam engine, directly connected to a 150 KVA alternating current generator and one 150 horsepower tandem compound steam engine directly connected to a 75 KVA alternating current generator. The operators worked seven days a week with two days off each month, with 12 hour shifts that paid $95 per month with no fringe benefits.
1980
The Fall River Village Board gave People’s Telephone Company a franchise to provide cable television in the village. Norm Stilson, representing the phone company, was given the OK by the board to survey resident interest in cable television.
Larry Burbach, Dr. Bruce Krause, Larry Quamme, Mrs. Don Patton, Audrey Wilde, and Pat Vaughan, recently sent a letter to the Journal-Republican which said, “The Columbus Ecumenical Refugee Resettlement organization is sponsoring a family from Southeast Asia and they will be arriving soon in our community.”
1990
The Columbus School Board looked at its options and is planning to borrow $3.9 million for the building of an elementary school on a 20-acre site on County Highway K in Columbus. The new plans replaced a $4.4 million plan that was rejected by voters on Dec. 6, 1989.
The first annual Christmas Bird Count, conducted by the National Audubon Christmas count, yielded local birders with 28 species with a total of 3,147 birds observed. Participating in the count were Mike Adams, Phyllis Johnson, Sandy Mietzel, Cy Sendelbach, and Chuck Gilmore.
2000
Arnie Weihert, a member of the Columbus Historic Preservation Commission, was in charge of compiling the annual historic calendar. The calendars were the brain-child of a former commission member Mary Poser with the first calendar published in 1990.
The Fall River Rod and Gun Club sponsored its 11th annual Ice Fisheree on Lazy Lake.
