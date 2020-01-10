MEMORY LANE - 1970: Arnie Weihert compiles Columbus historical calendar

1970

Alvin “Butch” Parson, on Jan. 1, 1970, completed 50 years as operator of the Columbus Water & Light electric plant. In 1920 the electric plant consisted of one 25 horsepower tandem compound steam engine, directly connected to a 150 KVA alternating current generator and one 150 horsepower tandem compound steam engine directly connected to a 75 KVA alternating current generator. The operators worked seven days a week with two days off each month, with 12 hour shifts that paid $95 per month with no fringe benefits.

1980

The Fall River Village Board gave People’s Telephone Company a franchise to provide cable television in the village. Norm Stilson, representing the phone company, was given the OK by the board to survey resident interest in cable television.

Larry Burbach, Dr. Bruce Krause, Larry Quamme, Mrs. Don Patton, Audrey Wilde, and Pat Vaughan, recently sent a letter to the Journal-Republican which said, “The Columbus Ecumenical Refugee Resettlement organization is sponsoring a family from Southeast Asia and they will be arriving soon in our community.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1990