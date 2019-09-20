1969
Jim Christenson, formerly of Columbus and one-time director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band, is now the resident composer-director of the Disneyland Marching Band of Anaheim, California.
The possibility of a nursing home came facility is one step closer when the City Council changed the zoning of a tract of land along County Highway Trunk K across from Zion Lutheran School.
1979Ballweg’s Home Decorating Center celebrated its 25th year in business. The business was started by Sylvester and Lydia Ballweg in September of 1954 as a part-time upholstering operation in the family’s basement at 302 E. James Street. In March of the following year they added a drapery and bedspread service and switched the business to full-time.
The Columbus Journal Republican announced the addition of two new editorial staff members at the paper. Paul Hermanson is the paper’s new reporter-photographer, and Betty Abrams as society reporter. Both work part-time for the paper. Marshall Bernhagen serves as publisher and John Freitag is the editor.
1989The city of Columbus selected Jack Pace of Belleville, Wisconsin to head the police department. Pace, chief of police in Belleville for the past few years, replaced Chief Lee Erdmann who retired.
The new officers of the Columbus Women’s Civic Club included Sherry McClain, Janet Groh, Jeanne Johnson, and Margaret Pattchett. Current club projects include sponsoring a girl at Badger Girls’ State, to the Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program and plantings on Dickason Boulevard.
1999Roger and Tamara Weiland, Columbus, were named the 1999 Watertown area Outstanding Young Farmers (OYF). They have been farming for nine years and operate a 225-cow dairy farm at N959 Highway 73.
The Columbus Antique Mall received a new look with the addition of a 36 ft. by 80 ft. entrance, lobby, and lounge complete with a snack bar.
Museum summer hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, 116 W. James St., is open from 10 a.m.—2 p.m on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
Follow us on our Facebook page Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.
