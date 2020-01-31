MEMORY LANE - 1990: Baseball Hall of Fame honors Fall River's 'Diz' Dean

1970

Building permits for five new homes with a total value of $110,000 were issued in 1969 compared to six houses in 1968 with a value of $130,000. Twenty new garages were added in 1969 compared to 10 in 1968.

Columbia County Teachers College reported an enrollment of 55 students, which is down four from the first semester. Mrs. J.E. O’Brien and Mrs. LaGarda Turner were mid-year graduates.

1980

Thirty-two area Lowell families petitioned for detachment from the Dodgeland School District to the Columbus School System. It involved 27 students and $4 million in equalized valuation. In addition, 16 Dodgeland families petitioned to leave Dodgeland and join the Watertown School District.

Forty people got together at Olivet Congregational Church to extend an invitation to the Young family, who had been in a refugee camp in Thailand since 1976. The families of five were members of the Hmong clan, which assisted the American forces in Viet Nam.

1990