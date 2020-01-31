MEMORY LANE - 1990: Baseball Hall of Fame honors Fall River's 'Diz' Dean

1970
Building permits for five new homes with a total value of $110,000 were issued in 1969 compared to six houses in 1968 with a value of $130,000. Twenty new garages were added in 1969 compared to 10 in 1968.
Columbia County Teachers College reported an enrollment of 55 students, which is down four from the first semester. Mrs. J.E. O’Brien and Mrs. LaGarda Turner were mid-year graduates.
1980
Thirty-two area Lowell families petitioned for detachment from the Dodgeland School District to the Columbus School System. It involved 27 students and $4 million in equalized valuation. In addition, 16 Dodgeland families petitioned to leave Dodgeland and join the Watertown School District.
Forty people got together at Olivet Congregational Church to extend an invitation to the Young family, who had been in a refugee camp in Thailand since 1976. The families of five were members of the Hmong clan, which assisted the American forces in Viet Nam.
You have free articles remaining.
1990
After serving for 19 years as head librarian at the Columbus Public Library, Mabel Hein announced her retirement. Hein began working at the library along with Margaret Lee, who were the only two employees. Additions during her tenure included: new carpeting, air conditioning, video cassettes, microfilm, a television/VCR, water cooler, and a copy machine. A major change took place when the Columbus Library joined the South Central Library System. The SCLS included libraries in Green, Dane, Columbia and Sauk counties.
Included in a feature display in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York was Fall River’s own Elaine “Diz” Dean, 66, a former member of the All American Girls’ Baseball League. Dean was the first player signed by the Rockford Peaches.
2000
Students at St. Jerome’s School participated in the third annual “Do Something Kindness and Justice Challenge” honoring the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
E. Clarke Arnold and his grandson Andrew returned from a trip to Antarctic with glowing accounts of the scenery and wildlife.
Soup and Chili Luncheon
Save the date for Feb. 23 for the Annual Soup and Chili Luncheon. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. and a history presentation on the Fire Department at 1 p.m.
Follow us on our
Facebook page:
Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@