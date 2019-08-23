1969
Two juveniles were seen jamming parking meters along East James Street. Police Sgt. Bob Jones investigated and found the boys who were turned over to Dodge County authorities.
Karem Enterprises became the new owners of the former Columbus Frigid Locker Plant located on the corner of Dickason Boulevard and Mill Street. The new owners produce dog food. The meat from crippled and injured animals is processed, frozen, and shipped out in 80-pound boxes to national dog food makers who then can the food.
1979
For the past three years the Lawrence Mair farm has been a show-stopper. His 80-foot barn has an agri-business mural on his barn along Highway 151 just north of Columbus. The mural was done by Beaver Dam High School art teacher Jerome Kamps and his students.
The Fall River School Board ratified contracts for the district’s 36 teachers. The base salary for teachers increased from $9,475 to $10,000.
1989
Astronaut Captain Michael Coats highlighted the Columbus Days Celebration. Coats, the nephew of Bill and Lavonne Reynolds, was the guest of honor at a Knights of Columbus Banquet at St. Jerome’s School.
Eligible Wisconsin veterans could obtain 30-year home loans at a fixed rate of 7.85%. The former rate was 8.55%. The new rate was the lowest since 1980.
1999
An 18-year tradition of the Columbus Kiwanis Club continued as the club members prepared for the annual Washboilier Dinner. Head chef Mert Walcott oversaw the preparation of the dinner. The dinner included Polish sausage, potatoes, carrots, onions, corn on the cob, and cabbage. All cooked in an old washboilier over a camp stove.
Stark Realty was presented its first dollar by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Representing Start Realty were Bob Edwards, Linda Laitinen-Schultz, and Ginny Campbell.
Summer museum hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum,116 W. James St., is open 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
Follow us on our Facebook page, Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.
