1969
Columbus is among 10 communities being considered for the site of a plant that would manufacture cans and can Pepsi Cola products for distributors throughout Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, southeastern Minnesota, and northwestern Illinois. Wis-Pak, Inc. is the company looking for a site in 10 area communities.
A search continued for two area couples who disappeared in a light plane and had not been heard from for two weeks. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Olson and Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Potenberg were last reported to be in the Yuma, Arizona area.
1979
Columbus Police Chief Lee Erdmann reported that the police department had received 20 applications for the vacant police officer position.
Town of Fountain Prairie officials have filed suit against the Milwaukee Road for its failure to replace two bridges over the railroad tracks.
1989
Shirley Johnson retired after 25 years as Fall River’s Home Economics teacher. One of her proudest memories is the number of her students that held state and district offices in the FHA (Future Homemakers of America). Also retiring from the Fall River Schools was Administrative Secretary Doris Miller who also served 25 years.
Mary Nelson and Barb Hennessy have opened the As Wee Grow consignment store that features children’s clothing from size 0-8, maternity clothes, toys, and children’s furniture.
1999
Columbus Police officers were called to the Columbus Country Club to deal with a black bear perched in a tree on the fifth fairway, some 75 yards from homes along the course. Wildlife officials removed the 2 to 3-year-old bear from the area.
Jonathon Overby, Wisconsin Public Radio personality and talk show host, will return to Columbus to lead the sixth annual “Going Gospel” outdoor gospel service sponsored by the Columbus Ecumenical Association.
Museum summer hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, located at 116 W. James St., is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
