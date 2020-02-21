MEMORY LANE - 1920: Columbus basketball team tops Baraboo, 28-5

1920
The Columbus-Baraboo boys’ basketball game drew a record crowd to the Columbus gym. Baraboo had won the Lacrosse District Tournament the year before and was returning the same team. At halftime Columbus led 14-5, and then held Baraboo scoreless in the second half for a 28-5 win.
1970
Three teachers were hired at the February school board meeting. Paul Jesberger was hired as the driver education instructor. Terry Timper was hired on a part-time basis to teach high school math and biology. Timper had been a teaching intern at the junior high for the first semester. Mrs. Ralph Stauffacher replaced Mrs. Sandra Schultz as the high School vocal music teacher.
Maurice Frey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Frey, took the grand champion honors at the 1970 Blue Ribbon Pork Show at the Dane County Fairgrounds.
1980
Forty-eight years ago the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) created its Good Citizen Award. Students named for the award included Nola Rake, Columbus; Timothy Brunner, Fall River; and Sharon Cole, Wisconsin Academy.
Joseph Trapp, formerly of Columbus, was 101 years old on February 18. He lived at Columbian Manor in Wyocena for the last three years.
1990
The Columbus Amtrak depot is once again staffed with a ticket agent. The ticket agent position was taken away from Columbus in 1986 due to budget restraints. The new agent is Roger Larsen who served eighteen years in Chicago before coming to Columbus.
The Fall River School District voted to run a cooperative program with the Rio School District in the sports of wrestling, gymnastics, and track. Earlier in the year both districts approved a joint football program.
2000
Ivan Thies, tech education teacher and coach for the past 33 years in Columbus, notified the Columbus School Board of his retirement. For the last three years Thies was the head football coach. Middle School Principal Rich Brouillard, resigned effective at the end of the school year, to take a position with the Beaver Dam School District.
Soup and Chili Luncheon
Save the date for Feb. 23 for the historical society’s Annual Soup and Chili Luncheon. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Columbus Methodist Church. A history presentation on the Columbus Fire Department will take place at 1 p.m.
Follow us on our Facebook page Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to: columbusareahistory@gmail.com.