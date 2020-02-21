MEMORY LANE - 1920: Columbus basketball team tops Baraboo, 28-5

The Columbus Amtrak depot is once again staffed with a ticket agent. The ticket agent position was taken away from Columbus in 1986 due to budget restraints. The new agent is Roger Larsen who served eighteen years in Chicago before coming to Columbus.

The Fall River School District voted to run a cooperative program with the Rio School District in the sports of wrestling, gymnastics, and track. Earlier in the year both districts approved a joint football program.

2000

Ivan Thies, tech education teacher and coach for the past 33 years in Columbus, notified the Columbus School Board of his retirement. For the last three years Thies was the head football coach. Middle School Principal Rich Brouillard, resigned effective at the end of the school year, to take a position with the Beaver Dam School District.

Soup and Chili Luncheon

Save the date for Feb. 23 for the historical society’s Annual Soup and Chili Luncheon. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Columbus Methodist Church. A history presentation on the Columbus Fire Department will take place at 1 p.m.

