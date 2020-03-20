MEMORY LANE: 1980 - Columbus Brownies celebrate Date Night

1920
Plans were being made for the enforcement of nationwide prohibition which starts Jan. 16, 1921. It was announced that private homes, except with valid search warrants, would not be raided.
1970
The Columbus School Board adopted a new dress code. “Students are to be properly dressed at all times. Unusually tight fitting clothing, improper clothing, usual haircuts and bizarre makeup causing distractions and resulting in disturbances and problems in the proper functioning of the schools will not be permitted.”
The Columbus-Fall River Jaycees were sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt and will be providing 6,000 chocolate eggs at Fireman’s Park.
1980
A Laotian refugee family arrived in Columbus and settled into their new home on North Spring Street. The family consists of seven family members including father Vang Khay, mother Koua Cha, and five children. The family was sponsored by the Columbus Ecumenical Committee.
The local Rotary Club was sponsoring its annual Springtime Harmony Barbershop quartet show at the high school.
1990
Noble Rose, an architect with Rose and Associates, told the City Council and Columbus Library Board that the library needed to expand its building at the current site. Plans would double the size of the library with phase one plans for a 1,447 square foot addition.
Friendship Manor is a new facility that opened Feb. 1, and houses five residents with special needs. The home is an assisted living facility, not a nursing home. The building was built by Dale and Gayle Cadlec, residents of Columbus.
2000
The communities of Columbus and Fall River were celebrating trips to the state basketball tournaments for the Columbus girls’ and Fall River boys’ basketball teams. For Fall River it was the Pirates’ first trip to the state basketball tournament.
Caldwell Lumber Company of Columbus and Reeseville was voted Lumber Dealer of the Year for 1999 by the Wisconsin Retail Lumber Associations.
