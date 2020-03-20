MEMORY LANE: 1980 - Columbus Brownies celebrate Date Night

1920

Plans were being made for the enforcement of nationwide prohibition which starts Jan. 16, 1921. It was announced that private homes, except with valid search warrants, would not be raided.

1970

The Columbus School Board adopted a new dress code. “Students are to be properly dressed at all times. Unusually tight fitting clothing, improper clothing, usual haircuts and bizarre makeup causing distractions and resulting in disturbances and problems in the proper functioning of the schools will not be permitted.”

The Columbus-Fall River Jaycees were sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt and will be providing 6,000 chocolate eggs at Fireman’s Park.

1980

A Laotian refugee family arrived in Columbus and settled into their new home on North Spring Street. The family consists of seven family members including father Vang Khay, mother Koua Cha, and five children. The family was sponsored by the Columbus Ecumenical Committee.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The local Rotary Club was sponsoring its annual Springtime Harmony Barbershop quartet show at the high school.

1990