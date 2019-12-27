MEMORY LANE - 1979: Columbus children all decked out for the holidays

1969
The Pentagon announced that the Capehart military base housing in Sun Prairie will be closed by Sept. 30, 1970. The two military units at Truax Field will be inactivated and the base housing complex closed as part of an effort to save $600 million a year.
Columbia County Teachers College held its annual Christmas Party at the school. It was also announced that the Teachers College would continue through the 1970-71 school year. There were 56 students enrolled at CCTC the first semester.
1979
The flu bug ran rampant at Columbus High School last week. Tuesday was the worst day with 96 students and nine teachers out sick. The high school has 38 teachers and 550 students.
Levy O’Brion, Columbus, had an award winning photograph on display at the Equitable Gallery in New York City. O’Brion was one of 800 finalists out of 350,000 entries. Levy O’Brion was a sophomore at UW-Green Bay and his winning picture was of a sunset.
You have free articles remaining.
1989
Winners were announced for this year’s Journal-Republican Christmas Coloring Contest. In the 0-6 age group the winners were Tammy Prosser, 5, and Ronda Lyn Huebner; Ben Bergum, 8, and Andy Basler 7; Martha Lueders, 9, and Megan Smith 10.
Columbus might be the home for a shopping mall on the east side of Rick’s Grocery Store. The mall would contain space for 13 retail outlets.
1999
The Fall River Foundry is involved in a rebuilding project after a Sept. 8 fire. The foundry has been in Fall River for 45 years and is the largest brass-works foundry in the United States. The new foundry will be 20,000 square feet larger than its predecessor.
The Columbus City Council voted to turn down the volume on loud car stereos. The Council adopted the state’s Public Peace and Good Order Code that allows seizure of car stereo equipment from persons with three or more noise violation citations.
Ornaments available
Christmas ornaments featuring the railroad station are available from Historical Society members.
Follow us on our Facebook page, Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or sent email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.