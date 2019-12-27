MEMORY LANE - 1979: Columbus children all decked out for the holidays

1969

The Pentagon announced that the Capehart military base housing in Sun Prairie will be closed by Sept. 30, 1970. The two military units at Truax Field will be inactivated and the base housing complex closed as part of an effort to save $600 million a year.

Columbia County Teachers College held its annual Christmas Party at the school. It was also announced that the Teachers College would continue through the 1970-71 school year. There were 56 students enrolled at CCTC the first semester.

1979

The flu bug ran rampant at Columbus High School last week. Tuesday was the worst day with 96 students and nine teachers out sick. The high school has 38 teachers and 550 students.

Levy O’Brion, Columbus, had an award winning photograph on display at the Equitable Gallery in New York City. O’Brion was one of 800 finalists out of 350,000 entries. Levy O’Brion was a sophomore at UW-Green Bay and his winning picture was of a sunset.

1989

Winners were announced for this year’s Journal-Republican Christmas Coloring Contest. In the 0-6 age group the winners were Tammy Prosser, 5, and Ronda Lyn Huebner; Ben Bergum, 8, and Andy Basler 7; Martha Lueders, 9, and Megan Smith 10.