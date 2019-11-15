1969
The Wright Chevrolet car dealership announced that it added the Opel Kadett compact car line and is the first Opel dealer in this area.
Four members of the Columbus Masonic Lodge 75 were honored for being members for 50 years. They included Dr. Sydney Weidemann; Dr. J.J. Roberts, Henry Roberts, and Ernest Schultz.
1979
Friday Canning Co. purchased the Fall River Canning Company and its subsidiaries Baker Canning Co., Gale Packing, and Elgin Canning Company, according to Fritz Friday, president of Friday Canning and William Evans president of Fall River Canning Company.
The Columbus School Board and the district teachers association ratified a two-year contract that set the base salary for teachers at $10,900, and added dental and life insurance coverage for staff.
1989
You have free articles remaining.
A petition was submitted to the Columbus School Board signed by 622 citizens to hold a referendum for purchasing land and building an elementary school and remolding and repairing Fuller Street and Dickason Schools at a cost of $4.4 million. The proposed school site is located north of County Highway K, just past Zion Lutheran School.
A foundation has recently been established to benefit Columbus Community Hospital. The two goals for the foundation are for funds for staff education and the Lifeline Program.
1999
Susan Birren was hired by the Columbus Fire Department as the new full-time fire inspector and educator. She will do fire inspections and fire prevention education with school age children.
The American Red Cross Blood Drive collected 124 units, 29 over the quota of 95 units. Dan Randall received a pin for donating nine gallons, James Duffy a six-gallon pin, and Judy Sullivan her four-gallon pin. Local blood drive coordinators were Florence Franz and Julie Schultz-Hornbacker.
Follow us on our Facebook page, Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)