1969
The Columbus FFA livestock judging team, which earlier won first in Wisconsin FFA competition participated in the national judging contest held at Kansas City, Missouri. The livestock judging team placed fourth in the nation. Teams representing 45 states competed in the event. Columbus team members were Larry Olson, Maurice Frey, and Tom Rake, with Bob Anacker as alternate. Accompanying the team were Rudy Van Fleet, Columbus High School vo-ag instructor and Dale Kranz, vice-president of the Wisconsin FFA.
The Columbus High School chapter of the Future Homemakers of America conducted a UNICEF fund drive at Halloween. The UNICEF drive is a penny drive trick or treat for all the children of the world who do not have enough to eat.
1979
In front of a waiting crowd, Amtrak unveiled the new sleek, silver bi-level Amtrak train cars that will be put into service on the Chicago to Seattle Empire Builder line. Tours of the new train cars were provided.
Hank and Carol Twitt took over the Columbus bike shop from Bob and Dixie Gray. The store sold Ross and Sanwa bikes and also sold moto-cross bikes and ice skates.
1989
The city of Columbus was looking at the possibility of requiring licenses for cats. The city had been receiving complaints of cats running at large. The current ordinance restricts residents’ animals or fowl from running at large.
The Columbus School Board entered into an option to purchase a 20-acre site for a new elementary school. The site, north of County Highway K, is near Zion Lutheran Elementary School.
1999
The Columbus Journal sponsored a poll on whether a casino should be built in Columbus. The newspaper received nearly 200 responses with 54% in favor of a casino and 46% opposed.
Plans were being made for the second annual holiday parade. Parade planners included Kim Schleicher, Kara Premo-Rake, Judy Goodson, Bob Edwards, Kelly Maloney, and Phil Hoilis.
