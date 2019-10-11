1969
Migrant workers who have been living in the Boarding House in Astico and helping to harvest the sweet corn crop, for the Stokley Canning Company, left for their homes in Missouri, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Saturday.
Alvin C. Ibisch sold the Ibisch Burial Vault business to Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Beier.
1979
The Columbus City Hall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the Secretary of the Interior. Susan Stare, a leader of the City Hall restoration effort, reported that the group had been saving donations to make it available for federal matching funds. The group will get together with an architect to work out costs of refinishing the hall’s auditorium.
Michelle Grossman was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Columbus USA contest held in Columbus, Ohio. The judges had one-tenth of a point difference between Grossman and the Miss Columbus winner.
1989
Bernetta and Alton Mather remolded and opened a guest house along the Crawfish River. The guest house is called By the Okeag. The area had been named that by Native Americans, who named it the Okeag at the time they lived along the river.
The Fall River School District held a public hearing on replacing the 1916 elementary school with a new wing attached to the high school.
1999
A standing room only crowd attended a meeting of the Columbus City Council to consider if the city should hear a presentation from the Lac du Flambeau Tribe on considering Columbus as a site for a new casino. The tribe has made offers to Johnson Creek, Belgium and Sheboygan. Most speakers at the meeting were opposed to a casino, but the City Council agreed to listen to a proposal from the tribe.
Museum hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, located at 116 W. James Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
Follow us on our Facebook page, Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.
