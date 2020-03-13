MEMORY LANE - 2000: Columbus Girl Scouts all set to sell famous cookies

1920

“Daddy Long Legs” staring Mary Pickford was playing at the Rudalt Theater with admission at $.15 and $.25.

1970

The Wally Byum Campers, which will include about 75 Air Stream trailers, will have a camp out at Fireman’s Park on April 24-26. Willard Weiss was in charge of local arrangements.

Father Ambrose Holzer, known throughout Wisconsin for his creative talents in woodworking, celebrated his 25th anniversary as a priest. In the two years since he came to Columbus, he completely refurnished the sanctuaries of St. Jerome’s and St. Mary’s Hospital with artisan skill and craftsmanship.

1980

Charles Kohlmeyer was at the Columbus Water & Light Commission meeting to talk about building a wind generator on his property near the old water tower on Chapel Street. The generator at full potential could produce 44 amps.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Retirement is going to mean quite a change for Ernie Platz of Columbus, who spent his last day on the job on Feb. 29. Platz delivered mail on a rural route for 32 years, with 24 years delivering mail to 300 families on rural Route 1.

1990