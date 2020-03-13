MEMORY LANE - 2000: Columbus Girl Scouts all set to sell famous cookies

1920
“Daddy Long Legs” staring Mary Pickford was playing at the Rudalt Theater with admission at $.15 and $.25.
1970
The Wally Byum Campers, which will include about 75 Air Stream trailers, will have a camp out at Fireman’s Park on April 24-26. Willard Weiss was in charge of local arrangements.
Father Ambrose Holzer, known throughout Wisconsin for his creative talents in woodworking, celebrated his 25th anniversary as a priest. In the two years since he came to Columbus, he completely refurnished the sanctuaries of St. Jerome’s and St. Mary’s Hospital with artisan skill and craftsmanship.
1980
Charles Kohlmeyer was at the Columbus Water & Light Commission meeting to talk about building a wind generator on his property near the old water tower on Chapel Street. The generator at full potential could produce 44 amps.
Retirement is going to mean quite a change for Ernie Platz of Columbus, who spent his last day on the job on Feb. 29. Platz delivered mail on a rural route for 32 years, with 24 years delivering mail to 300 families on rural Route 1.
1990
Three Columbus spellers advanced to regional competition after outspelling their local competition. Jamie Russell, a fifth grader at St. Jerome’s, Stacy Schieble, a seventh grader at Dickason School, and Corie Bricker, an eighth grader at Peterson Elementary, competed in the CESA 5 Southeast Regional Spelling Bee.
The borrowing of $1.8 million for the new elementary school addition was approved by the Fall River School Board. The money was borrowed at an interest rate of 7.5%.
2000
The state second-ranked North Fond du Lac Orioles defeated the top-ranked Columbus Cardinals 41-37 in a girls’ WIAA Division state semifinal basketball game at the UW-Madison Field House.
In a March heat wave the temperature outside the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank reached 81 degrees.
