MEMORY LANE - 1999: Columbus grads perform with UW-Whitewater band at Lambeau Field

1969

Officers for 1970 were installed by the Veterans of World War I, Columbus Barracks No. 2214 at a meeting on Tuesday. The new officers were W. Wesley Gray, Bernie Mickelson, Verne Field, A.J. Sperley, Bernard Conlin, Henry Moll, and Herbert Salzwedel.

Officials from the State Highway Department reported that the right-of-way required for the by-pass would be complete by next spring. Funds for the highway have not been appropriated and the new highway would not be built until 1975.

1979

Area Columbia County Supervisors with expiring terms included, Willis Trapp and Robert Stoltenberg, district 11, towns of Columbus, Hampden, and Leeds; Reuben Damm, district 12, first ward Columbus; Phil McNulty, district 13, second ward of Columbus; Herbert Raether, district 14, third ward of Columbus; and Carl Frederick, district 15, village and town of Fall River.

High School Principal Hal Keitel recommended that the school board add a ninth grade girls’ basketball team. Fifteen freshman girls tried out for basketball.

1989

Since a failed referendum took place in Columbus, the school board was looking into renting space for two needed classrooms.