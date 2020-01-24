MEMORY LANE - 2000: Columbus High School science students travel to Central America

1970
Gerald Andler, an employee of Columbus Rural Electric Cooperative since 1958, was promoted to the position of Line Superintendent succeeding Virgil Hassenfuss.
Empire Realty Co., Madison, was sold to Larry Lichte, a Madison realtor and attorney. Harry Sarbacher was the local manager.
1980
Friday Canning Co. of New Richmond announced the acquisition of the Fall River Canning Co. and its subsidiaries. Fall River Canning Co. had production plants in Galesville, Antigo, Clintonville, Theresa, Cambria, and Markasan with peak employment of approximately 1,200 persons. John Wildner will be the general manager of the Fall River facility. William Evans, president and owner of Fall River Canning is retiring. His father, Wallace Evans, started the company.
1990
A loitering ordinance pertaining to minors in the city of Columbus was discussed at the city council meeting. The proposed ordinance would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from loitering in the city between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The penalty for a violation would be a $67 fine.
The Columbus High School Chapter of Students Against Driving Drunk was recognized by the American Coalition for Traffic Safety for their efforts in promoting the use of safety belts.
2000
Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ Church celebrated 150 years of service in the community. The church was incorporated on Jan. 26, 1850. The guest preacher was Rev. Dr. Frederick Troat, conference minister of the Wisconsin Conference of the United Church of Christ.
The Columbus City Council voted to allow the Columbus Police Department to spend its 1999 surplus budget on an enhanced 911 phone system.
